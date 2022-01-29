The backpackers

The backpackers at Victoria Falls in Livingstone Zambia. 

| Pool

Lifestyle

Prime

Backpacking from the east to south of Africa

By  Agatha Gichana

Seven strangers set out from Kenya on an adventure to visit new lands hoping to unravel magic, mystery, thrill and paradise.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.