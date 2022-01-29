A story of two lakes

After our three days on Rusinga Island, we decided to make a loop — drive north to Ahero and then east to Nairobi.

We didn’t fancy a return by the Kisii and Narok route – not after the mayhem we had experienced on the Escarpment road. Anyway, there were two lakes we wanted to see.

There is a small lake along the road from Homa Bay to Ahero – only two kilometres from Lake Victoria. It is close to Kendu Bay and it is called Simbi Lake.

We had read that it has become home to about 2,000 lesser flamingos – refugees from Lake Nakuru. We found the track down to it about four kilometres west of the centre of Kendu Bay.

It really is a beautiful and tranquil place, and the flamingos were there, feeding on the green algae. The lake is in a hollow, 20 to 30 metres down from the surrounding land, and the perimeter track is about a couple of kilometres.

The lake must be of volcanic origin, though there is an interesting legend. The place is community-managed, and the young guys who volunteer as guides – and charge you Sh200 for the visit – will gladly tell you the story.

It’s a story of an old woman who was travelling alone. She reached the village that was on the site that is now the lake. It was a rainy night and no one would take her in.

A beer-drinking party was going on and the revellers ignored her. Only one young woman allowed her to warm herself. When moving on, the old lady persuaded the young woman who had helped her to go some way with her.

Not long after they left, there was a cloudburst, and the rain was so hard that the village was swamped and the Simbi Lake was formed.

We moved on ourselves. One of the things that struck us about this trip was that there has been a great improvement of many roads in Kenya.

For the more than 1,000 kilometres we drove on tarmac, the only pothole we came across was on the Escarpment stretch. And the many climbing lanes, especially along the Kisumu to Nairobi roads, have made driving them much less frustrating.

We could easily have done the journey back in one day. But we wanted to take it easy and relaxed. So, we planned for an overnight stay in Kericho.

There, we found the Kimugu River Lodge, down a track opposite a Shell petrol station on the eastern outskirts of the town. It is an old hotel, owned and run by a Sikh couple, Sarbjit and Rekha Chadha. The place has certainly seen better days; it does need a face-lift.

However, it is beautifully set in woodland and by a gurgling stream. The rooms are fairly basic and reasonably priced. And the home-cooked Indian food is very good.

We had only one break on the way back to Nairobi and that was at the Sunbird Lodge overlooking Lake Elementaita. It is now managed by Secluded Africa, and they call it ‘a home with a view’.

It certainly has a magnificent view – down to the lake and across Soysambu to distant blue hills. To the left there is the Sleeping Warrior mountain – some locals call it Lord Delamere’s Nose.

If you do make it a home for a stay-over in one of the 16 well-furnished cottages, then you can take game drives in the adjoining and private Soysambu Wildlife Conservancy.

Nakuru National Park is only 20 minutes away. You can laze away your day down at the shimmering blue pool, with its swim-up bar. Or you can read your book up on the broad veranda and watch the sunbirds and others that come so fearlessly to the sugar water dispensers.

Before long, I hope, we can make Sunbird Lodge more than our favourite break point along the road north and take time there to enjoy it fully.



