The big surprise that is Tendeno Forest in Kericho County

Tinderet forest bordering Tendeno forest from Williomson Tea Estate near Nandi Hills. Photo | Avnish Pandhal

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • It’s a beautiful drive up the mountain that’s almost 7,000 feet high with the lobelias and giant ferns peeking through the forest trees, the undergrowth a rich tapestry of vines and twines
  • The rivers running down the slopes like the mighty Nyando keep the great African lake, Victoria, fresh


At the crack of dawn on the last day of 2021, the sun in the eastern sky bursts like a furnace of red-orange flames to begin its daily swoop over the earth. In the midst of it, we’re driving through the sugar-cane fields on the plains of Chemelil at the foothills of the magnificent Nandi Hills in western Kenya.

