An unexpected menopause symptom: Driving anxiety

Menopause has a range of symptoms, from hot flashes to bone fragility, symptoms that impact daily life in various ways. One often overlooked symptom is menopause-related anxiety, which can manifest as a sudden fear of driving.

This issue has recently gained attention, with a significant rise in online searches for ‘menopause driving anxiety,’ indicating that more women are seeking advice on this challenging experience.

Dr Joseph Irungu, a private consultant psychiatrist, describes menopause-driving anxiety as a heightened state of anxiety linked to hormonal fluctuations during menopause. “These hormonal changes can make everyday tasks, like driving, feel intimidating, leading to a loss of confidence and, in some cases, a complete avoidance of driving,” says Dr Irungu.

Menopause remains a delicate topic, often surrounded by misconceptions and stereotypes about ‘women of a certain age.’ This phase of life, which marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years, is often accompanied by physical and emotional changes that can be challenging to navigate. While symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings are widely recognised, the psychological impact, particularly anxiety and its manifestations, is less frequently discussed.

Causes and symptoms of menopause driving anxiety

Menopause driving anxiety can stem from various sources, and its symptoms can be unpredictable.

Dr Irungu explains, “It’s a feeling that something bad could happen while driving, leading to panic attacks.” This anxiety can alter driving habits, causing women to avoid driving, especially on unfamiliar or busy roads, motorways, or at night. The unpredictability of these symptoms can be distressing, as they often arise without warning, making it difficult to prepare for, or prevent them.

Aside from anxiety, other factors such as an increased awareness of ageing and mortality can heighten feelings of vulnerability. This heightened awareness can lead to a general sense of fragility, not just in physical health but also in one's perceived abilities. For instance, the realisation that reaction times might not be as quick as they once were can instill a fear of not being able to respond swiftly in potential driving hazards.

“There’s also often an increased awareness of ageing and mortality. This heightened awareness can contribute to a general sense of vulnerability and fear, including when driving,” Dr Irungu says. For many, driving symbolises independence and control, and the fear of losing this capability can be particularly distressing.

Effects of menopause driving anxiety on daily life

The impact of menopause driving anxiety extends beyond the act of driving itself. For many women, driving is a daily necessity, whether for work, family responsibilities, or personal errands. This anxiety can lead to significant lifestyle changes, such as relying more on public transport, avoiding long trips, or even considering relocation to areas with better public transit options. The emotional toll of these changes can be substantial, as they may affect a woman’s sense of autonomy and freedom.

Moreover, the physical and psychological challenges of menopause, such as changes in reaction times, balance, and coordination, can make driving more daunting. “Menopause affects the nervous system, potentially impacting reaction times, balance, and overall coordination,” explains Dr Irungu. These physical changes can make women feel less in control and more vulnerable on the road. The fear of making a mistake or not being able to react quickly enough can be paralysing, leading to further avoidance and a reduction in overall quality of life.

This anxiety doesn’t only affect those behind the wheel. It can also influence family dynamics, as partners or children may need to step in to provide transportation. This shift can create a sense of dependency that may be uncomfortable for women who have always valued their independence. The fear of burdening loved ones can exacerbate feelings of inadequacy and frustration.

Overcoming the fear of driving

Overcoming menopause driving anxiety requires a multifaceted approach. Dr Irungu emphasises that fear is a common human experience, not limited to those experiencing menopause. He suggests that building confidence through exercise can be beneficial. Physical activity not only helps maintain overall health, but also reduces anxiety by releasing endorphins, the body's natural stress relievers.

Dr Irungu also highlights the importance of open conversations with family and friends.

“Discussing fears can alleviate some stress associated with driving,” he advises.

Sharing experiences with others who may be going through similar challenges can provide comfort and reduce the sense of isolation. For those who find it difficult to open up to friends or family, support groups or online forums can be valuable resources for finding solidarity and advice.

For more severe cases, Dr Irungu recommends professional help such as counselling and other therapeutic approaches. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), for example, is particularly effective in treating anxiety disorders. It helps individuals identify and challenge negative thought patterns and replace them with more positive and realistic ones. Therapy can also provide practical strategies for managing anxiety symptoms, such as relaxation techniques and coping mechanisms.

Medication may also be considered for those whose anxiety is significantly impacting their daily lives. Antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications can help regulate the chemical imbalances in the brain that contribute to anxiety, however, these should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional, as they come with potential side effects and are not suitable for everyone.

It’s crucial to recognise that menopause and its symptoms, including driving anxiety, are natural parts of life. By acknowledging and addressing these challenges, women can regain confidence and maintain their independence during this transitional phase. Whether through self-care, professional support, or a combination of strategies, it’s possible to navigate this stage with resilience and grace.