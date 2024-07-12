From menopause to politics; the common thread of inclusivity

“Menopause is a journey, not a destination. It's a natural transition that every woman will experience, and it's time we start talking about it openly and honestly,” said Gwyneth Paltrow, an American actress and businesswoman.

I am menopausal, and I embrace it with nyadhi (style in Luo). I love the woman I have become and I celebrate the fact that God has given me five decades of life, something many people do not live to see. I will fan myself when the hot flash comes, regardless of where I am or who I am seated with. My friends know it, my colleagues know it.

Although menopause is a natural phase in a woman's life, it remains shrouded in secrecy and silence. It affects half the world's population, yet is often met with hushed tones and uncomfortable glances.

Why does society struggle to discuss a process as natural as aging? One theory suggests that the silence surrounding menopause is linked to women's reluctance to disclose their age. In a society that often values youth, admitting to hot flashes or mood swings might be seen as revealing one's "advanced" years. This secrecy, however, comes at a cost. Many women suffer in silence, missing out on support, understanding, and potential treatments that could ease their symptoms.

The hormonal changes during menopause can lead to a myriad of health issues that deserve attention and proper medical care. It's time we change the narrative and view menopause as a natural process to be understood and managed.

Celebrity experiences can help normalise discussions about menopause. Michelle Obama, for instance, has been refreshingly candid about her menopausal journey. In her podcast, she shared her experience with hot flashes, saying, "It's like somebody put a furnace in my core and turned it on high." Oprah Winfrey, too, has spoken about her struggles, admitting she once considered hormone replacement therapy due to severe symptoms.

Instead of viewing menopause as something to dread, women should be encouraged to embrace it as a natural part of aging. This phase marks the end of monthly periods, with their accompanying cramps, mood swings, and discomfort. It's a new chapter, free from concerns about pregnancy discomforts and the hassles of menstruation.

Menopause, being a natural process in a woman's life cycle, should also be part of comprehensive sex education taught to both boys and girls from primary school onwards. This would foster understanding and empathy from an early age, potentially reducing the stigma and silence surrounding the topic.

Workplaces, too, need to adapt. Employers should embrace menopausal women and implement policies that support them, much like other existing company policies. It's worth noting that menopausal women are often at the peak of their careers, bringing valuable experience and expertise to their roles.

The cost of not supporting menopausal staff can be significant. A study by the UK's Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found that 59 per cent of working women between 45 and 55 who experienced menopause symptoms said it had a negative impact on their work. This can lead to decreased productivity, increased absenteeism, and even talented employees leaving the workforce prematurely.

Men have a crucial role to play in supporting women through this transition. Husbands, sons, and male colleagues can offer understanding, patience, and practical support. This might involve educating themselves about menopause, being mindful of potential symptoms, and advocating for supportive policies in the workplace.

It's time to break the silence and embrace menopause as a natural, even beautiful, phase of life.

Turning to recent political developments in our country, President William Ruto's decision to dismiss his entire cabinet presents an opportunity for positive change. As I wrote on this platform last week, Kenya has no shortage of brilliant women capable of serving the government effectively. This reshuffle offers a chance to adhere to the two-thirds gender rule in the next appointments, ensuring a more balanced representation in the cabinet.

The new Cabinet Secretaries should be individuals who not only understand the law but also recognise their responsibilities to the general citizenry. Qualifications and competence must be the primary criteria for these appointments, moving away from political patronage. Kenya needs servant leaders - individuals committed to working tirelessly for the betterment of the nation.

President Ruto has an opportunity to set a new standard in governance by appointing a diverse, qualified cabinet that truly represents the aspirations and needs of all Kenyans.

As Kenya moves forward, it's crucial that the new cabinet reflects the nation's diversity and talent pool. A diverse cabinet brings a wealth of perspectives and experiences, leading to more comprehensive and inclusive decision-making.

So, whether we're discussing societal attitudes towards menopause or the composition of our cabinet, the underlying principle remains the same: the need for openness, inclusivity, and a commitment to progress.