‘I love men who take care of themselves,’ beauty curator Carol Njenga

Rolyne is a beauty and skincare retailer that deals with products not readily available in the local market and shipped from the UK and USA.









My skincare routine on a daily basis involves cleansing, moisturising and wearing sunscreen during the day. I alternate serums depending on my skin’s needs, though I never miss a hydrating serum like hyaluronic acid and retinol for anti-ageing.









Something people don’t know about skincare is that just because a certain routine works for your friend doesn’t mean it will work for you. People have different skin issues and tolerance so maybe take some time to find out yours before copy-pasting.









One misconception that baffles me about skincare is the notion that black people don't need sunscreen.









Skincare is also not just a female thing. Think of it this way, the skin is the largest organ of the body and needs to be taken care of.









I do have male clients who are into skincare routines, it’s nice to see more men taking care of themselves.





I start off my male clients on a simple routine so they don't think skincare is as complicated or feminine as it's taunted to be.





The most essential skin care products that I will always recommend to them are the basics; cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen.









Because of colourism, skin lightening and skin bleaching is a craze amongst women. Some darker-toned women make the decision to bleach their skin with the belief that they will look beautiful.









Bleaching is done by using ingredients that completely block melanin production to change skin complexion, it can do a lot of damage to your skin and overall health.





When one is skin lightening it's best you see a dermatologist so you don't abuse the products and steer towards bleaching.





An item worth spending money on is sunscreen, it protects you from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Sun damage can age you faster so if you want to age gracefully it’s your secret.









