How to keep your children engaged and relaxed during half-term break

Half term is here and it is time for the kids to enjoy their mini holiday. My teenage son will be home for five days over the half-term break.

Although school holidays are exciting and provide quality time for family bonding, children also complain that they are easily bored, leading them to binge-watch to fill the extra screen time or unhealthy snacks.

Prolonged screen time has been linked to an increase in physical and mental health problems. As parents, it is important to help our children avoid prolonged exposure to media and television.

Even though they are children, they need time to relax and recover, especially from the daily routine of waking up very early for school and returning home late for after-school care and lessons.

And if you are worried about how to keep your child productively occupied and away from gadgets, the internet, TV and junk food, read on.

Game night

Coloring, learning different styles of drawing and painting, and trying out artwork are immensely fun and challenging activities that can keep your child occupied for hours. There are families who have board games and movies, but their busy schedules have prevented them from playing the games or watching the movies. Things like Snakes and Ladders, Scrabble, Monopoly and jigsaw puzzles. When you play with your children, teach them how to lose and win. If, as a parent, you choose to have a movie night with your children, you can use the theme of the film you choose to start discussions about difficult topics - an easy way to find out what your children think about different issues and to demystify difficult areas of life.

Culinary skills

Thanks to the CBC curriculum, the younger generation is showing a marked interest in cooking, so if your child wants to try their hand in the kitchen, let them. Teach your child how to make and toss a bowl of salad, make their own sandwich or make a cup of tea. Cooking with children is also a great way to introduce them to healthy eating.

Do a room makeover

School holidays are a great time to get the house tidy and organised. Involve your child in fixing and tidying their room, plan upcycling projects like wall art with homemade stencils, and turn old jeans they have outgrown into shorts. You can also help your child learn the joy of giving by donating old toys or clothes they no longer wear to charity.

Gardening

Planting or cultivating a small garden behind your kitchen can be a challenge for your children, but it teaches young children about the importance of Mother Nature, organic food and greenery. Ask your child to set aside some space for a kitchen garden or a corner on the balcony to grow some greens,

Visit friends and family

Time constraints often prevent us from visiting or staying in touch with our loved ones. Use your child's break to get in touch with people. Plan a visit or invite them over, you will be surprised how much your children will enjoy having people around. It will be even more fun for your children if the people you visit have children their age, and you will probably end up wondering why you do not visit people more often.