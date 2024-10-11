Sex, screens, and shadows: How Nairobi’s sex trade went global

In between the towering buildings and the bustling streets of Nairobi lies another world, deeply intertwined with the city's rise as a global player — the sex trade.

Once a secretive, local business confined to dark alleys and dimly lit brothels, it has evolved into a complex, multi-dimensional global industry.

Long before the technology and the internet advancement, Moi Avenue was the ice wall that separated two different shades of the same trade.

On the upper side, it was considered the upscale market; on the lower side, the downscale market," explained George*, a regular patron who has lived in the city since the 1990s.

Then, there’s now when the Nairobi sex industry is no longer characterised by shadows; rather, it has grown to continental bounds, catering to the whims of a varied clientele across the world.

Gone are the days when a simple exchange between worker and client would suffice. Today, this is an industry that pulses with the heartbeat of the world: tourists staying in five-star hotels, discreet businessmen, and faceless online buyers browsing from thousands of miles away.

These changes have irrevocably altered the face of Nairobi's sex trade. Technology, travel, and wealth have woven their way into the lives of sex workers, bringing with them new possibilities and even darker, more sinister realities.

This marks the evolution of sex work and prostitution in Nairobi, where both the commodity and the clientele have transformed. Today, it's not just about physical encounters but also about soft porn. Yet, as before, the value remains high.

From local to global

Trade in human flesh in Nairobi was once, altogether, a local affair: men from the wealthier neighborhoods, businessmen, or the odd tourist made up the bulk of the clientele.

It was transactional: an exchange of money, a quick encounter, and the business of pleasure had ended. That dynamic has now shifted in ways unimaginable just slightly over a decade ago.

"Now, I get clients from everywhere — Europe, the US, the Middle East," Harriet*, a sex worker for over a decade, says with both a tinge of pride and resignation.

"They hit me up online, on either social media or dedicated platforms. It is not just men walking down the streets looking for a quick service anymore. They want specific things, and they are willing to pay. People just want to satisfy their crazy fetishes and they are willing to fork out thousands for the pleasure."

Her words, however, betray a shift in industry dynamics.

No longer constrained by geography, Nairobi's workers found themselves playing to an audience far beyond Kenya's shores.

As OnlyFans, Instagram and other adult sites started to make their presence felt, local sex workers marketed themselves to the world.

What had been a single-event transaction for one labourer now became a digital business where one worker could service clients from Dubai, New York, and London from the comfort of her apartment.

The owner of OnlyFans, the exclusive online platform used by sex workers, musicians, celebrities and more, in 2023 was paid $338m (Sh43.3 billion) in dividends.

Its parent company, Fenix International, said annual profits jumped to over half a billion dollars, according to the BBC.

It can only be imagined how much the users of the platform got from the windfall. If not for anything else, this serves as a testament to the breaths of just how the global, somewhat illicit trade, is thriving.

Tourism and business travel

Back to Nairobi where its growing status as a regional business and tourism hub has only expanded the reach of its sex trade.

Foreign investors, diplomats, and business travelers arrive daily, and with them is a growing demand for high-end services.

In five-star hotels nestled in Westlands and Kilimani, deals are made not just in boardrooms but in the secrecy of hotel suites.

"Foreigners are more discreet, and they pay better," says Mwikali*, a luxury escort, matter-of-factly.

"They don't come to bargain prices with you, and most of them can opt for a longer-term arrangement. Some even pay for companionship beyond just sex; all they want is someone with whom they can have dinner or attend events or even go on holiday trips”.

It started off as something transactional but has really evolved into dimensions that were more complicated.

Today, the boundaries between sex and companionship are clearly blurred for most of these workers.

Mwikali's customers want not just her body but also her time, company, and presence at their side to help them through a foreign land.

It pays more, sometimes with reduced risks, but emotional costs stay the same. For most, this isn't just about selling their sex but pieces of their lives too.

The digital frontier

Where the internet is concerned, the sex trade is finding a new lease on life online.

For many, the days of walking the streets in search of clients are over. Virtual experiences that blur the line between pornography and prostitution are now accessible from anywhere in the world with a button tap.

"Years back, everything was physical —you met the client, you went to a hotel or wherever," says Wambua*, who has been in the trade for years and prefers the old ways.

"Now, with things like OnlyFans, you can make money without ever meeting someone in person. I don't understand it fully, but the younger girls are making a lot of money off of it."

This new digital frontier has brought both freedom and complexity with it. There is, for Harriet and those who, like her, derive most of their income from subscribers in other countries, an aspect of independence.

She is no longer obligated to the street or the particular whims of the local clientele.

Her work is global; her reach, limitless; and her power over her body more pronounced.

Yet, behind every screen, there is still a person—still the emotional labour of maintaining a connection with a faceless, often demanding audience.

The dark side: human trafficking

Not all of this internationalisation, however, is liberation.

Along with the arrival of foreign clientele has come an increase in human trafficking. Nairobi, now a beacon for international buyers of sex, has also seen an influx of traffickers who target vulnerable women.

"There are clients demanding foreign girls, sometimes thinking they're getting something exotic," says a local anti-trafficking advocate.

"Traffickers take advantage of this demand by bringing in women who are promised domestic work or hospitality but end up being forced into the sex trade."

Behind the polished veneer of globalisation, beyond any promise of better pay and digital independence, lies an even darker reality, argues Loise*, a pimp.

“Girls in Uganda, Tanzania, and beyond are lured into Nairobi,” she said. “Their dreams of a better life end up shattered as they're thrust into an industry profiting from their pain.”

The human cost

In 2017/2018, Nairobi County had the largest population of sex workers in the country, accounting for 25 per cent of the estimated 206,000 women who sell sex on a peak day in Kenya, according to the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP).

For every Mwikali who boarded the plane with a wealthy businessman, somewhere in this world, another woman is stuck in someone's exploitative circle.

For every Harriet who rises in financial freedom through a global clientele, there is a trafficked victim out there who is made to engage in that same trade, against her will.

Once an affair of locals, the Nairobi sex industry has turned international —an indicator of the expanding city, a player in the world scene.

Yet for too many sex workers, unfortunately, that evolution comes at a high cost. The streets are quieter, but the toll it takes on the human heart is still as loud as ever.

In this city, where the skyline is ever-rising, shadows of exploitation, independence, wealth, and despair stretch as far as the eye can see.

While Nairobi evolves, its sex industry is also in flux, always teetering between triumph and torment, gain and calamity.