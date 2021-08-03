Pool

Health

Prime

The mind of a serial killer

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

There are a number of murders that have shocked the country, the most recent being the ones committed by Masten Wanjala. But do these killers qualify to be called serial killers? What makes a serial killer?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.