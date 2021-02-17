Rev Njue: Parenting can’t be delegated

Family

Family of three on a walk, mother holding child.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (5)

By  Edwin Njue

What you need to know:

  • As much as better education, material providence and other motivations are important within a child’s lifetime, the most generous gift parents can give to their children is holistic availability.
  • Surveys suggest that most families rate time together as their number one priority.

The bridge between parents and children may be one that is often burned and never rebuilt. Parental absence is a real problem that needs to be addressed. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Ask HR: How do I get rid of this intense desire to behave like my new colleagues?

  2. Home Engineer: Motherhood is love

  3. Rev Njue: Parenting can’t be delegated

  4. Our love is tried, tested and true

  5. Kitoto: I’m 26 and I prefer dating older women

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.