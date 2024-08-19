Every woman ought to marry a prince

Every woman deserves a Harry. Yes, the Prince. Not because he is a royal, but because he is a man who sticks by his woman. He is a man who left his – royal -family and clung to his wife. His family, his country people, and other naysayers did not wholly welcome his wife. She faced rejection. A weaker man would have stopped picking up her calls immediately his mother said, “She is from what tribe again? Never!” Other men reject a woman based on hearsay.

“That one, she is too learned, too kimbelembele.” The worst of this lot is that man who goes ahead to marry a woman but joins the camp against her soon after. Did I tell you of this one who asked his wife to vacate the master bedroom so his sisters would use the bigger room? He worked out of town, was rarely home and his sisters complained that they shared a tiny bed while his wife slept alone in a big bed.

Do you know what a Prince Harry would have done? Kick those two from his home, would have given them a verbal dress down about their entitled mentalities, and would have taken leave to go reassure his wife of his love and her place in his life. Together, they would choose to support the sisters from afar, until they, his sisters, found a footing or their manners, whichever came earlier. When they next visited his house, they would come wearing respect towards his wife, from head to toe.

Interestingly, more women than men directed their vitriol at Meghan Markle. In our social media spaces, we see more women hating on fellow women, especially those who post about their happy love relationships. From personal experience, some women close to you are likely to seduce your man if they sense some semblance of happiness between you two. Are women their own worst enemies? That is an ancient question whose correct answer is a resounding no. Most women are happy and feel inner joy and optimism when they see a fellow woman succeeding in love and life. Why do some pour bile on others? In the case of our Meghan, Harry has proven feral over her. That is a trait found only in bold, secure men.

According to Connie Comer, a certified relationship and marriage coach, a feral man will passionately, wildly, and ferociously love a woman, so much so that he will do anything to protect and make her feel safe, secure, and stable. A man chooses his mate and makes an inner vow to protect her with his life. He does not need to know her for years to make this choice.

Most men, unlike women, do not have a checklist of their ideal wife. “I knew it was her the second I saw her.” Strange as it seems, this is a common expression made by husbands who are feral over their wives. The Biblical exposition to men is to find a wife and love her so deeply, sacrificially, ‘even unto death.’

Our pastor assured the husbands that loving a wife did not necessarily imply the demise that we know. “It means dying to self. Giving up pride, self-centred attitudes, and unlearning a billion bad habits towards women in general.”

A man who loves a woman will make healthy boundaries around her, not caring whether people will say he has been bewitched. He will treat her like royalty, whatever her background. That is the secret to turning into a prince, overnight. It is not on a woman to make a man feral over her. He chooses, hence the hate we see such women as Meghan experiencing from other women.