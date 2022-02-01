Wives, don’t allow your husband to tutor you

Arguing couple

Husbands make terrible instructors, whether with directions or teaching a skill.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • Has your man ever tried teaching you something, for example, driving a car?
  • You left him in the middle of the road and, fuming, took a matatu back home, right?

I have heard Hubby giving directions over the phone to a guest coming over to our home. Usually, I pity the guest because they often end up missing a crucial turn off from the main road, which means another round of driving before getting back to our road once again.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.