Your future hubby might be right in front of you

There are good men and women available to date and wed. Look closely at the people around you. 

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • Young men often spare no detail in proving to the young women that they are financially endowed
  • There are many young women who also view a dating partner as a source of income.

One of my readers, Joshua Kembero, wrote to me in response to a story I shared here about this woman, whose long-term, modern thinking boyfriend had suddenly metamorphosed into a profoundly traditional man as soon as they got married. It took her father-in-law to set the man straight, and now they have a healthy marriage relationship. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.