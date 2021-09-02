Wife Speak: Lessons on life from marriage

couple

The job of marriage is like a journey through a well-trodden path

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Karimi Gatimi

On three occasions, I have wondered, how the hurricanes didn’t anyone tell me about some important life stuff? Why did it take the marriage relationship for me to learn these things, or is this why the husband-and-wife relationship is referred to as a ‘mystery’ in the Bible?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.