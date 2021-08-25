Peculiar water habits in Nairobi

water

A man drinks water.

Photo credit: File | Shutterstock

By  Karimi Gatimi

“Water is the soul of the Earth,” said Wystan Hugh Auden (1907-1973), the American poet. He would have been mistaken for a Nairobi native. You will recognise a Nairobian - not us recent Nairobi immigrants - a born and bred one from Buru, Huruma or other Nairobi villages, by their attitude towards water. They revere water.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.