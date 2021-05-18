Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Subaru XV
Pool

DN2

Prime

Which of these is a suitable birthday present?

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

  • The XV has a rugged build, better ground clearance, plastic cladding and dependable AWD.
  • The XV doesn’t have a turbo, so servicing costs may match that of the Allion after all.

Baraza,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME I'm losing my sight, but not my vision

  2. PRIME Which of these is a suitable birthday present?

  3. Kitoto: My boyfriend wants to have premarital sex but I don’t

  4. Wife Speak: Outgoing spouses mean no harm 

  5. Just A Man: The most invisible man in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.