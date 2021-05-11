Mazda CX-5
Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

Vanguard, CRV, CX-5, Outlander or Subaru Forester XT, which would you recommend?

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

  • Your problem seems to be clearance, and we will use this clearance to create a deciding vote.
  • The Vanguard is out of the race immediately, since it went out of production in 2012.

Dear Baraza,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME How renowned Benga crooner lost his fame and fortune

  2. Taming Nairobians’ rage on film

  3. Personality of the week: Jacky Nyaga 

  4. PRIME Delivered from alcoholism 

  5. PRIME Vanguard, CRV, CX-5, Outlander or Subaru Forester XT?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.