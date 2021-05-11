Where men go for peace and quiet

Men who seek peace in open spaces are tired fighters; men who politicians and pastors have let down.

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • I'm talking about men who've turned fields into counselling rooms and safe spaces.
  • I'm talking about men who'd rather miss a heartbeat than forget a church service.

Here's some homework. Drive or walk past any bridge or underpass and roughly count the persons seated or sleeping under these edifices in broad daylight. Walk around any open space or field, and take note of the persons who are either in deep thought or staring blankly into space. 

