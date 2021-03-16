Teach children that honesty pays 

I keep encouraging my daughter by telling her that honesty is the best policy in all life's endeavours.

Photo credit: Igah | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • I'm not perfect, but to model honesty, I've always endeavoured to walk the talk.
  • Daily, my daughter gets bombarded by reports of people getting rich through corrupt.

My daughter is a Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate. This term, when schools resumed, she was in beast mode, burning the midnight oil to make good grades in KCPE. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME How my sorrow turned to joy

  2. Kitoto: My narcissistic ex-husband left me drowning in debt

  3. Karimi Gatimi: How to survive a long road trip

  4. PRIME Baraza: I’m ready to ditch my Suzuki Escudo

  5. Josaya Wasonga: Teach children that honesty pays 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.