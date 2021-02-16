A playdate from hell

Children playing

That playdate opened my eyes to the fact that my son was ordinarily well behaved because he had just not met a brat.

By  Hillary Lisimba

Having raised my son alone, I’m his father, mother, brother, sister, friend and confidante. The never-ending feeling of insecurity resulting from missing the mother has made him a bit cautious with reaching out to make friends, the reason he mostly prefers to cling onto me even when there are children around. 

