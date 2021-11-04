Styling ideas from hotels you can recreate in your home

Hotel room

Layer up your bed for that cosy inviting feel. Layer it with two duvet covers – one for the function of sleep, the other for styling.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (8)

By  Bett Kinyati

What you need to know:

  • Hotels have nailed the subtle art of making their washrooms feel like a spa.
  • You can easily recreate this spa-like oasis in your own home.

None of the styling in a hotel is by chance. Every element in every space has been thoughtfully incorporated to enhance the experience of the guests. Hotels want you to feel welcome, unburdened, pampered and taken care of. They want you to have a memorable stay. And to make sure you return again and again.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.