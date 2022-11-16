Pet care: Did you know cats get UTIs?

Though not very common, cats can get urinary tract infections. As is with humans, female cats are more likely to suffer from UTI than male cats.

According to feline experts, urinary tract diseases in cats are common with overweight, middle-aged cats who consume dry food diet and do not get enough physical activities or have little access to the outdoors.

UTI and other urinary issues in cats come with a variety of symptoms that cat owners need to spot early and get the pet help when the need arises.

UTI occurs when bacteria enter the urethra and bladder and multiply. This may cause an infection if the body does not clear them fast.

A cat with UTI will be uncomfortable when they urinate. This discomfort may cause them to cry or make some noise when urinating. They may also strain to urinate or pee in small amounts frequently.

Many accidents

You may notice your cat licking their genitals as they attempt to ease off the discomfort. They will also often urinate outside the litter box. They may start urinating around the house, outside the box. Their urine may have some spots of blood.

Note, these symptoms could point to other issues like urinary tract blockage common in male cats. If you see a male cat that has UTI symptoms and has not peed for at least eight hours or is producing little drops of urine, take them to the vet immediately.

Also, a disease like bladder stones may cause signs that look like UTIs.

Prevention

For a healthy urinary tract, make sure your cat’s water bowl has fresh water all the time. Canned or moist food is ideal for cats because they have a higher water content.

If a cat suffers frequent UTIs, feline experts recommend you add water or broth to their canned food to increase their water consumption. Older female cats- ten years and older and those with diabetes are predisposed to UTI and thus develop it more than the general population.

Cats with bladder stones are also more prone to having recurrent UTIs hence the need to get a complete diagnosis when you take your cat to the vet with UTI signs. Bladder stones should be removed or dissolved to restore bladder health.