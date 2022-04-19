My solemn promise ahead of the coming general elections

I vow that I will not incite any person to violence, mayhem or any acts of lawlessness. Further to this, I will not be party to any forms of online acts of bullying. I will strive to carry out my campaigns in a civil manner, as stipulated by election laws and other laws of the land.

I vow that I will not publish – or use proxies to publish – any nude, lewd or pornographic pictures or videos about my opponents, online or in any other media. Further to this, I vow that if I receive any nude, lewd or pornographic pictures or videos about my opponents, I will not forward them to others, but will delete them from my gadgets.

I vow that, if any person in my party or a caucus in my party decides to be involved in acts of violence – whether spontaneously or premeditated – I will report to the relevant authorities so action may be taken against them.

I vow that I will take full responsibility if and when any of my supporters are rightfully implicated in cases of mayhem or acts of lawlessness. If and when this happens, I will not incite my supporters or try any underhand means to gain my implicated supporters’ release. Instead, I will let the law of the land take its full unabated course.

I vow that I will love my neighbours as I love myself, and I will instruct my supporters to do likewise. We may not be from the same tribe with my neighbours, share the same creed or political affiliation. But I will love them and, as far as it depends on me, make sure they are not denied any services because of our real or perceived political differences.

I vow that I will not bribe voters. I will go about electioneering lawfully. I will not engage in any acts of corruption before, during and after elections.

Campaign in peace

I vow to be a good sport at all times. If I win, I will not rub my victory in the face of my opponents and their supporters. And if I lose, I will take it in good stride.

I vow that, if I lose an election, I will follow due process to get justice in court. Further to this, I vow that I will not try to influence the outcome of the court case by making inflammatory or contemptible remarks about the said court case, or try to intimidate or influence witnesses or judicial officers.

I vow that, as much as it depends on me, I will strive to be as righteous a man as I can possibly be. I will strive to be like the blessed man in Psalm 1:1 who, “walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful”.

I vow that I will not designate some areas as no-go zones for my opponents. Further to this, I vow that, in my strongholds, I will try as much as it depends on me to make sure my political opponents campaign in peace.

I vow that I will uphold the tenets of our constitution and that justice will be my shield my defender. I also vow that in everything my campaign team does, service will be our earnest endeavour.

In addition, I vow that my campaign team, supporters and I will shun any acts that may put people’s lives, businesses and properties at risk and – in everything we do – we will strive to build this nation together.