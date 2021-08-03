Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

Marriage is an adults-only affair

Happy couple

he maturity needed in marriage cannot be achieved by children.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • How is a woman to respect her husband if he is still being treated, not as a man with his own boma, but as a child to be fussed over?
  • When a parent keeps referring to an adult offspring as mtoto wangu, then there is something horribly wrong.

I got a call from an unfamiliar number. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.