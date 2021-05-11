Kenya's Malkeeya Band in the finals of Amazing Voices

Malkeeya Band

Malkeeya Band, the Kenyan girl group that will be representing the country in the finals of this year's edition of Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Kenya entered two groups in this year’s competition which is in its second edition.
  • Vipaji were eliminated in the preliminary stage of the competition during in a boot camp in Johannesburg.

Kenya's hopes of retaining the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition is now pegged on Malkeeya Band, who booked a ticket to the finals of the continental singing competition at the weekend.

