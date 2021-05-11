Kenya's Malkeeya Band in the finals of Amazing Voices

Kenya's hopes of retaining the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition is now pegged on Malkeeya Band, who booked a ticket to the finals of the continental singing competition at the weekend.

The girl band now stands a chance of walking away with Sh10 million, should they follow the footsteps of Wanavokali who emerged victorious in the inaugural edition of the competition last year.

The band had only been together for only three months prior to entering the competition which kicked off early this year. But their road to their first spectacular performance was certainly not easy.

They were tasked with doing a song that has previously been performed previously by one of the judges. This song choice could have easily sent them home, but they owned their rendition of Ammara Brown’s Akiliz, and booked their place in the finals.

Kenya entered two groups in this year’s competition which is in its second edition but Vipaji were eliminated in the preliminary stage of the competition during in a boot camp in Johannesburg.

Malkeeya Band, the Kenyan girl group that will be representing the country in the finals of this year's edition of Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition. Photo credit: Courtesy

“Although we have been eliminated, we appreciate the experience gained through practical musical and financial advice that will hold us in good stead as we advance our careers,” Vipaji said in statement following their elimination.

Vipaji may have been eliminated in their first major competition, but there is undoubtedly a bright future for the group from Lower Kabete on the outcast of Nairobi.

The group comprises friends who started singing together in church before they chose to enter the Amazing Voices competition.

Besides vocal abilities, the contesting groups in the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition are also judged on their stage presence, audience interaction and showmanship.