Jane Kubai: From guard to Covid-19 hero

Jane Kagwiria

Jane Kagwiria during an interview at Consolata Mathari Mission Hospital in Nyeri county on October 7, 2021.

By  Irene Mugo

Jane Kubai’s life is a study of the power of dreams. Not even a troubled childhood and difficult adulthood stopped her from reaching her dreams. In Kenya, Jane was nominated by Amref Health Africa for her dutifulness at the height of Covid-19 infections in the county last year.

