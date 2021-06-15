It's all in a man's belt

Man's belt

Each makeshift hole in a man's belt represents a grave that has buried part of his weight so that his family can be hale and hearty.

Photo credit: Igah | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • Our old school mothers had this all figured out. They tied a string around their newborn baby's waist to track and measure their health.
  • They knew there was a correlation between the girth of their baby's tummy and health.

Forget all the complicated calculations economists do to measure a nation's health. Forget all the data that's needed to arrive at such conclusions. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Dr Bosire: Skeletons in the medical field 

  2. Legal Clinic: He gave nod to name change in birth certificate

  3. Pawrenting: Case of the untrained pet 

  4. Ask HR: My boss lectured me for speaking my mind

  5. Take 5 with Audrey Kawire

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.