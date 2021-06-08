The kind of man this nation needs

Political rally

A crowd at Kamukunji grounds in Kibera, Nairobi during a political rally by ODM to drum up support for BBI on March 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • This nation doesn't need a populist. It needs a prayerful man, whose prayer closet - and not his vast resources - is his greatest asset. 
  • This nation doesn't need a king-maker. It needs a man who has a personal relationship with the King of kings, and Lord of lords. 

Men and politics. Conjoined twins. A number of my friends have expressed interest in running for political office. They say they're tired of the way this country is being run down, and they want to bring change. 

