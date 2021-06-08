The kind of man this nation needs

Men and politics. Conjoined twins. A number of my friends have expressed interest in running for political office. They say they're tired of the way this country is being run down, and they want to bring change.

Me? I'm suspicious of politicians and the police. While growing up in my old 'hood, Jericho estate, politicians and cops were - because of experiences we had with them - the least trusted people.

Well? For friends who want to throw their fresh fedoras in the fray, here's my take...

This nation doesn't need a man who, when elections approach, will promise that he'll slay our Goliath and his brothers. Instead, this nation needs a man who, in private, slew bears and lions, which threatened the lives of sheep God had entrusted unto his care.

This nation doesn't need a populist. It needs a prayerful man, whose prayer closet - and not his vast resources - is his greatest asset.

This nation doesn't need a king-maker. It needs a man who has a personal relationship with the King of kings, and Lord of lords.

Anointed by God

This nation doesn't need a perfect man. It needs a man who, when he slips and commits adulterous and murderous sins, will, when confronted by the truth and enormity of his crimes, immediately repent and take in the personal consequences.

This nation doesn't need a man who's appointed by elders. It needs a man who's anointed by God for this calling, for such a time as this.

This nation doesn't need a man who sings praises of other men. It needs a man who worships only the Most High God.

This nation doesn't need a man who'll work magic in his first 100 days. It needs a man who's done the mucky work before, for years on end, and smells like his sheep.

This nation doesn't need a man who's surrounded by yes-men... and amen men of God. It needs a man who's surrounded by true prophets, who will not be afraid to, with love, look him in eye and read him the righteous act.

This nation doesn't need a filthy rich man, who, ostensibly because of his inexhaustible goods and chattels, won't have an insatiable urge to loot public resources. It needs a man with a rich heart; a heart that serves all without fear or favouritism.

After God's own heart

This nation doesn't need a man with more degrees than a thermometer. As Dr Gerald Jeffers likes quipping, "we freeze by degrees". This nation needs a humble man.

This nation doesn't need a vengeful man. It needs a man who forgives, makes full reparations to his enemy's grandkids and even lets them break bread at his table. Cue in, Mephibosheth.

This nation doesn't need a man who'll throw a tantrum when he's passed over by a prophet and his father. It needs a man who'll take it in his stride, firm in the knowledge that, if he's the man for the job, the anointing oil won't flow - and the entire family won't sit down - until he arrives.

This nation doesn't need a man who'll pass the buck. It needs a man who'll take personal and political responsibility, even when his neck's on the line. And when it's one of those days, he'll encourage himself in the Lord.

This nation doesn't need a man who'll selfishly hold onto the reigns till they become threadbare. It needs a man who, when his time is up, will keep his promise and pass the crown to Solomon; even if it upsets the establishment.

This nation doesn't need a man who follows the whims of men and political winds. It needs a man who's after God's own heart.

David son of Kenya? Where thou art?