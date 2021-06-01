The danger of hanging out with a marked man

Handcuffed

A marked man is a latter-day Cain of sorts. Because of the innocent blood in his hands, every man that he does business with becomes an accessory - after the fact - to murder.

Photo credit: Igah | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • I've learnt to trust what folks call, gut instinct. But, in my faith, it's called the leading of the Holy Spirit.
  • If you're in someone's company, and you hear alarm bells ringing inside your inner man; run for dear life.

In another life, I used to sell secondhand clothes and shoes. I sourced items from Gikomba Market. I sold them at my stall in Jericho Estate and took some to clients’ homes and offices. 

