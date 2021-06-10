How to style a small dining room

New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: Pool

By  Anita Murage

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Carving out a dining room area within a small home can also have innumerable benefits to the flow of traffic and the general aesthetic of the space. 
  • Furniture anchors the design of any room, and the dining area is no different.

For families, empty nesters, new couples or those living single, mealtimes are a sacred hour spent at the dinner table. The right furniture and area designation could make for an inviting cocoon, welcoming guests and residents alike with its unique charm. Carving out a dining room area within a small home can also have innumerable benefits to the flow of traffic and the general aesthetic of the space. 
Furniture anchors the design of any room, and the dining area is no different. The shape and size of a table and varying designs in seating will dictate the best possible layout for ease of movement during mealtimes. Colour and lighting also influence the ambience of the space, making all the difference from warm and inviting to moody or romantic. Here are a few tips and tricks on how to make a dining room in a small home pop.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. I'm addicted to gambling, why is it so hard to stop?

  2. PRIME Hot and healthy Dr Esther Dindi says being vulnerable is the key to her success

  3. Why your fashion choice is a great pain in the back

  4. PRIME I'll hold on to my virginity till marriage and I'm urging girls to remain pure as well

  5. PRIME Everything you need to know about making money trading forex in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.