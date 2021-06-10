How to style a small dining room

For families, empty nesters, new couples or those living single, mealtimes are a sacred hour spent at the dinner table. The right furniture and area designation could make for an inviting cocoon, welcoming guests and residents alike with its unique charm. Carving out a dining room area within a small home can also have innumerable benefits to the flow of traffic and the general aesthetic of the space.

Furniture anchors the design of any room, and the dining area is no different. The shape and size of a table and varying designs in seating will dictate the best possible layout for ease of movement during mealtimes. Colour and lighting also influence the ambience of the space, making all the difference from warm and inviting to moody or romantic. Here are a few tips and tricks on how to make a dining room in a small home pop.

Go all out with statement lighting

Adding points of interest to your dining area creates a focal point within the room as well as an interesting topic of conversation over dinner with guests. Depending on the overall aesthetic of the home, a classy chandelier, statement pendant light or a handwoven lampshade could make all the difference in your dining space. Play around with the sizes if there is enough vertical advantage in the room to do so.

Create optimised seating

Round tables are a space-saving hack for any small home, with a banquet seating layout creating space for adequate seating with a touch of elegance. This is best applied in corners, where benches create a cosy nook for more intimate mealtime arrangements. The seating could also go a long way for those working from home or for children learning virtually.

Install a statement mirror

The grass is green, jacarandas bloom in October, and mirrors enlarge small spaces. The visual illusion is key in making any small space pop, and the dining area is no exception. Bouncing light from an opposite window brings more dimension into your tiny dining area, making it seem larger and more inviting. An eye-catching frame design could also create a focal point for the dining room, drawing the eyes to the details of the mirror itself.

Create a cosy cove with a foldable screen door

For a romantic evening indoors, foldable screen doors are an excellent addition to bolster the privacy of your dining space. These doors can also create distinction from the family room to the dining area, with a host of designs suitable for the urban family. All this while looking effortlessly stylish.

Tablecloths are never out of style

The key to designing any small area in the home is to draw the eye away from the unfavourable component by providing new, more exciting focal points. In this case, tablecloths can never go out of style, with their bold designs hiding everyday stains and infusing colour into an otherwise small, dull corner.

Add pomp with wallpaper