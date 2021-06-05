The best glamping sites in Kenya

For some of us who are addicted to travelling, finding a comfortable place to sleep in is key. In as much as we want to enjoy the activities and scenery, we need to relax and that’s where glamping comes in.

Glamping is one of the better alternative to mainstream accommodation options available for travelers. It is basically “glamorous camping”. Instead of the normal pitched tent on the ground with a tiny mattress or sleeping bag, you get a fully furnished hotel-like room under a tented canvas or wooden roof. Most of these glamping sites in Kenya aim at offering unique accommodation options by combining luxury and nature. They kill two birds with one stone and are also more affordable than star-rated hotels.

The view of Lake Elementaita from inside the tents. Photo | Pool

Oasis Eco - Camp

Oasis Eco-camp gave me my very first glamping experience and they set a standard. The camp is located in Gilgil, at the shores of Lake Elementaita which is just two and half hours away from Nairobi. For Sh4,000 per night for double occupancy, we got a huge self-contained room with a double bed and mosquito net, modern flush toilet, fully fitted bathroom and a view of the lake. You can opt for a self-catering option and use the next door banda for your meal preparations or pay extra to have your meals prepared at the camp.

It is one of the most affordable glamping sites in Kenya and also great for scenic lake views. Imagine just waking up to see the pink flamingoes in front of your tent. You can also take a walk by the lake shores and take a dip in the hot springs.





Sieku Glamping

Sieku glamping is the first place that really brought glamping to life in Kenya. Their aim was and still is, to bring out high quality camping with well thought out special touches found in a safari lodge. Sieku glamping is located in Nanyuki and is only four hours away from Nairobi.

They only have five tents and two primary living spaces which can accommodate a maximum of 20 people at a go. The beauty about this place is the personalised services and privacy, in that you will not find other people in the camp even when you just book one tent for two people. Its proximity to Ol Pejeta conservancy, Buffalo springs, Lol Daiga Hills, Mt. Ololokwe, and Ngare Ndare conservancy makes it a perfect nature getaway.

For dining, they have three options which are a full board package where your booking comes with meals, hiring a chef and also self-catering basis.





Nkasiri Adventure Park

This is the newest kid on the block and is creating a lot of buzz on social media streets. Nkasiri is a Maasai word which loosely translates to “kwa siri” meaning a hidden or secret place. It is located in Kitengela on the Nairobi – Namanga highway and it will take you roughly 30 minutes from the main road to reach it. The 12km road is not yet tarmacked and is very dusty.

What is unique about this place, is the sleeping pods and the outdoor showers. These pods can accommodate two people and are well equipped with a bed, towels, sandals, water bottles, a dustbin, sanitary pads, and toothbrushes and toothpaste. It is one of the few places that I have seen offering amenities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and sanitary pads. All these plus breakfast is just Sh4,000 for two people per night.

Apart from the sleeping pods, the place is an adventure in itself with a wide variety of activities to do such as basketball, scrabbles, volleyball, table tennis, pool table, darts, zip lining and High-rope challenges.





Anga Afrika Luxury Camp

The other option is located on Rhino park road in Karen just 20 minutes from Nairobi CBD and has only six fully fitted luxury tents. All bookings come with access to the heated swimming pool and the in-house bar. Their rates start from Sh15,000.

