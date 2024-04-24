Sexual violence

How court fixed dilemma of 11-year-old defilement victim

Punishment for sex offenders under the Sexual Offences Act is administered on a graduated scale.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For a victim who is 11 years and below, the perpetrator will be handed life imprisonment.
  • This means that the younger the victim, the more severe the punishment.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Onyango-Obbo: Where the invisible citizens hide

  2. PREMIUM Motoring: Faulty car cooling system? What to do

  3. PREMIUM How Tanzanian traders made coconut dishes too posh for Kenyans

  4. PREMIUM Inside roaring conflict pitting VC Kiama against UoN council

    Prof Stephen Kiama

  5. PREMIUM Inside UDA's 190,000-candidate grassroots elections

    KRA Chairman, Anthony Mwaura