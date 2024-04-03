Priest who preyed on girl set free to preach about sexual offences

The High Court in Mombasa has sent a Catholic priest on a rare three-year mission—educate congregants about the Sexual Offences Act—after it found him guilty of an offence under the law.

Father Dominic Muli Nzioka will spread this “gospel” at least once a month, on a Sunday. This task will be closely monitored by the Parish head and probation officer, who are then required to compile a report for the court.

Justice Anne Ong'iinjo sent the clergyman on the mission after confirming the guilty verdict handed to down by a lower court for the offence of committing an indecent act with a 16-year-old girl who was a member of the youth group at his church.

Principal Magistrate Nelly Kariuki of the Shanzu Sexual and Gender-Based Violence court had sentenced him to seven years in prison for the crime against the minor on June 22 last year.

However, on appeal, Justice Ong'injo decided to modify the sentence despite acknowledging that the magistrate’s court had correctly found him guilty of the offense he committed on September 28, 2020, in Mtopanga, Kisauni sub-county.

“The appellant, having breached the Covid-19 protocols, and the church regulations, that children are not allowed to enter the parish house, as well as defying the victim’s mother not to interact with her daughter, makes this court believe that the trial magistrate was proper in finding that the prosecution’s evidence had been proved beyond reasonable doubt,” the judge said.

“However, this court sets aside the seven-year jail term and substitutes thereof three years under supervision of a probation officer. While on probation, the appellant is hereby ordered to sensitise his congregants about the Sexual Offences Act at least one Sunday in a month,” she added.

According to court records, the minor’s mother’s persistent phone calls to Fr Dominic on the fateful day saved the situation as it made him let the minor go home.

The court heard that on September 28, 2020, the priest sent the minor a text message on her phone instructing her to go to the church. Upon her arrival, she went to one of the parish houses. A man who was with Fr Dominic left, leaving the two alone.

“Fr Dominic had alcohol in a cup of coffee, which he gave me to drink. He then touched me inappropriately,” the minor testified. “If my mother had not called, Fr Dominic could have done more than touch me inappropriately. I did not know what he intended to do.”

The minor also told the court that she had previously clashed with her mother over the man of the cloth. She said that her mother disapproved of her constant chatting with the priest.

“I have no reason to falsely accuse Fr Dominic. I was not comfortable with his actions towards me,” she told the court.

The minor'’s mother said that she called the priest after her two other children informed her that the minor was not at home and she had not informed her siblings of her whereabouts.

“I tried calling Fr Dominic multiple times, but he did not answer my calls,” she stated, adding that she sought assistance from a friend to locate the minor.

The mother told the court that after the minor narrated the incident to her, she involved the police and took the minor to the hospital the next day. She also said that she had a meeting with the bishop regarding the issue.

“I had warned the appellant against continuing to chat with my daughter after learning that he had visited my house twice without my knowledge or consent,” she added.

A priest who testified in court stated that minors are not allowed to enter the parish house unless they are in a group.

Fr Dominic denied the offense, saying that the minor, who was an altar server and part of the Mwana Maria Youth, called and asked if she could meet him, which he agreed to.

The appellant acknowledged offering the minor refreshments and explained that she had expressed difficulties with online classes and academic life during the Covid-19 period.

“I assured her that the government would reopen schools and she will proceed from where she left,” he told the court.

He also admitted to spending at least two hours with the minor, having other discussions with her both individually and in a group, and that she was not the only one who visited the parish house.

The priest denied any missed calls from the victim’s mother.

“I was then arrested and placed in cells without being told the nature of the indecent act I was being accused of,” he said, adding that he learnt of what he was being accused of in court.

Fr Dominic also admitted that the minor’s mother had previously called him and wondered why the victim was close to him. He said that he told her that he was a counsellor and it was the minor’s choice as she felt free talking to him about her personal issues.

But Justice Ong’injo disagreed with this, saying the priest should have stopped his interaction with the minor after being warned by the mother.