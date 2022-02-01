How can I support my girlfriend after her abortion?

Sad couple

Vision for a great marriage thrives in harmony and dies where there is disunity and division between a couple.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Philip Kitoto

Senior Pastor and Relationship Expert

International Christian Centre

What you need to know:

  • For a relationship to work, the values and expectations of both parties need to be in harmony.
  • In most cases, spouses quickly slide back into using the past baggage to get even when things don’t work.

My girlfriend of eight years broke up with me two months ago. I really love her and would want to get her back. Is it really possible? Or should I move on with my life? She told me she that even though she loves me, she wanted a break from the relationship.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.