My wife wants to leave me; help me save my marriage 

Unhappy family

If issues in a relationship are not nipped in the bud, they will be the reason it breaks up.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Philip Kitoto

Senior Pastor and Relationship Expert

International Christian Centre

What you need to know:

  • If issues in a relationship are not nipped in the bud, they will be the reason it breaks up.
  • When change is costlier than the returns, most partners do not see the need to commit.

Dear Pastor,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.