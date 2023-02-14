How about a treat to love on your pet?

You probably had a romantic date yesterday to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Or not. Anyway, you can still hop on the fuzzy-feelings bandwagon and show some love to your furry friend.

Go outdoors

Weather permitting, one of the ways to have a good time with your pet is to go for a picnic. Pack a basket with treats, toys and food for both of you and look for a quiet spot to spend quality time with your pet.

You can play fetch or tug of war or simply relax and watch the world go by. If the picnic place has a nature trail, you can take a brisk walk. During the walk, do not rush your pet, let them take in the environment, explore, smell, sniff and enjoy the scents.

A slow exploration offers great mental stimulation; they go back home tired but more refreshed than they would from their regular walk. You can also decide to skip the picnic and take your dog for a long walk different from the usual stroll that you normally do.

Buy your pet treats

As you shop for your chocolate, wine and flowers, throw in a few treats that your pet will enjoy. You can also look up Pinterest for creative homemade recipes for your pet’s snacks.

Pet care spa

You may also get them a new toy or a date in the pet spa where your pet will get some pampering sessions such as a relaxing bath, having their nails manicured and fur trimmed, and their tear stains wiped. They also get belly rubs and gentle brushing and you will get a relaxed and happy pet back.

After the grooming, you can decide to go for a photo shoot seeing the pet will be looking its best. Then later head to a pet-friendly restaurant. Find ones that offer outdoor seating and call ahead to confirm it is pet friendly.

Some will offer a pet menu and provide a water dish as well. Just make sure your pet is well-behaved in public otherwise you might have to pick a to-go meal.

And if you do not have a pet. This can be a chance for you to experience love from a furry friend.

Kenya Society for the Protection & Care of Animals in Nairobi has many dogs and cats of all ages, sizes and personalities just waiting to get a forever home. You can make their day by adopting one.