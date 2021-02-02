Rose Ntong’ondu
Pool | Nation Media Group

DN2

Prime

Hormonal imbalance almost cost me the bond with my children

By  Hillary Lisimba

What you need to know:

  • Frequent bouts of anger, nausea, dizziness, appetite loss, tummy aches, irritability, severe migraines.
  • This was Rose Ntong’ondu’s life before she was diagnosed with hormonal imbalance.


Rose Ntong’ondu enjoyed working hard to provide the best possible life for her family. 
However, something happened two years ago that made her question why the harder she worked, the worse her moods seemed to get.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Baraza JM: Isuzu DMAX is hardy and rugged, but...

  2. PRIME My battle with hormonal imbalance

  3. The woman I cheated with is pregnant with a stranger’s baby

  4. Wife Speak: Marriage is no place for secrets 

  5. Daddy Diaries: My son is an ‘adult’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.