Keith and Esther Dindi
Photo | Family Album

Lifestyle

Prime

How Facebook is radiating the beautiful side of marriage

By  Anita Chepkoech  &  Daniel Ogetta

What you need to know:

  • Keith Dindi and Esther Dindi, both medical doctors, started ‘Thriving Couples’ on Facebook in October 2020.
  • But they did not expect it to attract 626,000 members by mid-January.

In an era where “mtaachana tu” (you’ll eventually part ways) is a fashionable slogan to describe relationships, one couple has developed a passion for encouraging others to share their love stories as proof that marriages can thrive.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Thriving couple's secret to holy matrimony

  2. Debt pushed me into depression, suicide and cost me my marriage

  3. Staffroom Diary: Fiolina refuses to become a Mwisho wa Lami teacher

  4. Surgeon's Diary: Day Marie and I got vaccinated for Covid

  5. Chris Hart: Next time you’re angry at your lover, do these things

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.