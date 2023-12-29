Here is how to avoid scammers this festive season

The holiday season brings joy and festivities, but it also attracts the attention of cybercriminals targeting online shoppers.

With the rise of e-payment systems, it is crucial to be vigilant and take protective measures.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, global online sales hit $65.3 billion in 2022, with 90 per cent of purchases being spontaneous, according to a Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company survey.

Social media plays a significant role, with 58 per cent of users relying on influencers and bloggers for deals.

As shoppers seek bargains, cybercriminals are exploiting the festive frenzy.

“For many, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great way to save serious money on a variety of purchases, so each year, these days are marked by unprecedented excitement and interest in online and offline shopping. As our research shows, 90 per cent of users buy things spontaneously during big sales events and may not pay much attention to safety, trying to snatch the best offer. Safe online shopping can be a reliable assistant in online payments security, which will protect not only your data, but also financial information, and will also warn you so you do not end up on a phishing site,” comments Marina Titova, Vice-President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky's 2024 report anticipates an increase in cyberattacks, targeting direct payment systems, Brazilian banking trojans, and open-source backdoored packages. Major e-payment systems like PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, as well as popular shopping platforms, such as Alibaba, Amazon, Jumia, Walmart, eBay, and Mercado are prime targets.

Cybercriminals use phishing methods, creating fake websites with irresistible deals in multiple languages. Fake login pages pose a serious threat, compromising users' accounts and financial information.

To stay protected, Kaspersky advises users to ensure the online payment page is secure, with "HTTPS" in the URL and a lock icon.

Vigilance is key – double-check website URLs and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

In 2023, Kaspersky's detection systems identified an average of 411,000 malicious files daily, a 3 per cent increase from the previous year. Attacks using Microsoft Office and document formats surged by 53 per cent, showcasing cybercriminals' evolving tactics.

As we navigate the festive season, prioritise safety. Stay informed, adopt secure online practices, and consider using cybersecurity tools like Kaspersky Premium for enhanced protection. In the spirit of celebration, let's ensure a joyful and secure holiday season for all by safeguarding our online transactions and personal information.

How to stay safe while shopping online

Staying safe while shopping online is crucial to protect your personal information and financial data.

Here are some tips to help you shop securely on the internet:





1. Use trusted websites

Stick to well-known and reputable online retailers. Look for websites with secure payment options and a track record of positive customer reviews.

2. Check website security

Ensure the website is secure before entering any personal information. Look for "https://" in the URL and a padlock symbol in the address bar. This indicates a secure, encrypted connection.

3. Keep software updated

Regularly update your device's operating system, antivirus software, and browser. These updates often include security patches that protect against the latest threats.

4. Use strong passwords

Create unique and strong passwords for your online shopping accounts. Avoid using the same password across multiple sites. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters.

5. Beware of phishing emails

Be cautious of emails claiming to be from retailers or banks. Avoid clicking on links directly from emails. Instead, go directly to the official website by typing the URL in your browser.

6. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

Whenever possible, enable 2FA for your online shopping accounts. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your mobile device.

7. Use secure Wi-Fi networks

Avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi networks, as they may not be secure. Use a secure and password-protected Wi-Fi connection, especially when entering payment information.

8. Review bank statements regularly

Keep a close eye on your bank and credit card statements. Report any unauthorised transactions immediately to your bank or credit card provider.

9. Be cautious with personal information

Limit the amount of personal information you provide online. Only provide necessary details during the checkout process, and avoid saving payment information on websites if possible.

10. Read reviews and ratings

Before making a purchase, read reviews and ratings from other customers. This can provide insights into the product's quality and the reliability of the seller.





11. Use secure payment methods

Prefer using secure payment methods, such as credit cards or reputable third-party payment services like PayPal. These methods often offer additional layers of protection.

















The Christmas season brings joy and festivities, but it also attracts the attention of cybercriminals targeting online shoppers.

With the rise of e-payment systems, it is crucial to be vigilant and take protective measures.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, global online sales hit $65.3 billion in 2022, with 90 percent of purchases being spontaneous, according to a Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company survey.

Social media plays a significant role, with 58 percent of users relying on influencers and bloggers for deals.

As shoppers seek bargains, cybercriminals are exploiting the festive frenzy.

“For many, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great way to save serious money on a variety of purchases, so each year, these days are marked by unprecedented excitement and interest in online and offline shopping. As our research shows, 90 percent of users buy things spontaneously during big sales events and may not pay much attention to safety, trying to snatch the best offer. Safe online shopping can be a reliable assistant in online payments security, which will protect not only your personal data, but also financial information, and will also warn you so you do not end up on a phishing site,” comments Marina Titova, Vice-President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky's 2024 report anticipates an increase in cyberattacks, targeting direct payment systems, Brazilian banking trojans, and open-source backdoored packages. Major e-payment systems like PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, as well as popular shopping platforms, such as Alibaba, Amazon, Jumia, Walmart, eBay, and Mercado are prime targets.

Cybercriminals use phishing methods, creating fake websites with irresistible deals in multiple languages. Fake login pages pose a serious threat, compromising users' accounts and financial information.

To stay protected, Kaspersky advises users to ensure the online payment page is secure, with "HTTPS" in the URL and a lock icon.

Vigilance is key – double-check website URLs and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

In 2023, Kaspersky's detection systems identified an average of 411,000 malicious files daily, a 3 per cent increase from the previous year. Attacks using Microsoft Office and document formats surged by 53 per cent, showcasing cybercriminals' evolving tactics.

As we navigate the festive season, prioritise safety. Stay informed, adopt secure online practices, and consider using cybersecurity tools like Kaspersky Premium for enhanced protection. In the spirit of celebration, let's ensure a joyful and secure holiday season for all by safeguarding our online transactions and personal information.

How to stay safe while shopping online

Staying safe while shopping online is crucial to protect your personal information and financial data.

Here are some tips to help you shop securely on the internet:

Use trusted websites

Stick to well-known and reputable online retailers. Look for websites with secure payment options and a track record of positive customer reviews.

Check website security

Ensure the website is secure before entering any personal information. Look for "https://" in the URL and a padlock symbol in the address bar. This indicates a secure, encrypted connection.

Keep software updated

Regularly update your device's operating system, antivirus software, and browser. These updates often include security patches that protect against the latest threats.

Use strong passwords

Create unique and strong passwords for your online shopping accounts. Avoid using the same password across multiple sites. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters.

Beware of phishing emails

Be cautious of emails claiming to be from retailers or banks. Avoid clicking on links directly from emails. Instead, go directly to the official website by typing the URL in your browser.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

Whenever possible, enable 2FA for your online shopping accounts. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your mobile device.

Use secure Wi-Fi networks

Avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi networks, as they may not be secure. Use a secure and password-protected Wi-Fi connection, especially when entering payment information.

Review bank statements regularly

Keep a close eye on your bank and credit card statements. Report any unauthorized transactions immediately to your bank or credit card provider.

Be cautious with personal information

Limit the amount of personal information you provide online. Only provide necessary details during the checkout process, and avoid saving payment information on websites if possible.

Read reviews and ratings

Before making a purchase, read reviews and ratings from other customers. This can provide insights into the product's quality and the reliability of the seller.





Use secure payment methods

Prefer using secure payment methods, such as credit cards or reputable third-party payment services like PayPal. These methods often offer additional layers of protection.













The Christmas season brings joy and festivities, but it also attracts the attention of cybercriminals targeting online shoppers.

With the rise of e-payment systems, it is crucial to be vigilant and take protective measures.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, global online sales hit $65.3 billion in 2022, with 90 percent of purchases being spontaneous, according to a Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company survey.

Social media plays a significant role, with 58 percent of users relying on influencers and bloggers for deals.

As shoppers seek bargains, cybercriminals are exploiting the festive frenzy.

“For many, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great way to save serious money on a variety of purchases, so each year, these days are marked by unprecedented excitement and interest in online and offline shopping. As our research shows, 90 percent of users buy things spontaneously during big sales events and may not pay much attention to safety, trying to snatch the best offer. Safe online shopping can be a reliable assistant in online payments security, which will protect not only your personal data, but also financial information, and will also warn you so you do not end up on a phishing site,” comments Marina Titova, Vice-President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky's 2024 report anticipates an increase in cyberattacks, targeting direct payment systems, Brazilian banking trojans, and open-source backdoored packages. Major e-payment systems like PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, as well as popular shopping platforms, such as Alibaba, Amazon, Jumia, Walmart, eBay, and Mercado are prime targets.

Cybercriminals use phishing methods, creating fake websites with irresistible deals in multiple languages. Fake login pages pose a serious threat, compromising users' accounts and financial information.

To stay protected, Kaspersky advises users to ensure the online payment page is secure, with "HTTPS" in the URL and a lock icon.

Vigilance is key – double-check website URLs and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

In 2023, Kaspersky's detection systems identified an average of 411,000 malicious files daily, a 3 per cent increase from the previous year. Attacks using Microsoft Office and document formats surged by 53 per cent, showcasing cybercriminals' evolving tactics.

As we navigate the festive season, prioritise safety. Stay informed, adopt secure online practices, and consider using cybersecurity tools like Kaspersky Premium for enhanced protection. In the spirit of celebration, let's ensure a joyful and secure holiday season for all by safeguarding our online transactions and personal information.

How to stay safe while shopping online

Staying safe while shopping online is crucial to protect your personal information and financial data.

Here are some tips to help you shop securely on the internet:

Use trusted websites

Stick to well-known and reputable online retailers. Look for websites with secure payment options and a track record of positive customer reviews.

Check website security

Ensure the website is secure before entering any personal information. Look for "https://" in the URL and a padlock symbol in the address bar. This indicates a secure, encrypted connection.

Keep software updated

Regularly update your device's operating system, antivirus software, and browser. These updates often include security patches that protect against the latest threats.

Use strong passwords

Create unique and strong passwords for your online shopping accounts. Avoid using the same password across multiple sites. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters.

Beware of phishing emails

Be cautious of emails claiming to be from retailers or banks. Avoid clicking on links directly from emails. Instead, go directly to the official website by typing the URL in your browser.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

Whenever possible, enable 2FA for your online shopping accounts. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your mobile device.

Use secure Wi-Fi networks

Avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi networks, as they may not be secure. Use a secure and password-protected Wi-Fi connection, especially when entering payment information.

Review bank statements regularly

Keep a close eye on your bank and credit card statements. Report any unauthorized transactions immediately to your bank or credit card provider.

Be cautious with personal information

Limit the amount of personal information you provide online. Only provide necessary details during the checkout process, and avoid saving payment information on websites if possible.

Read reviews and ratings

Before making a purchase, read reviews and ratings from other customers. This can provide insights into the product's quality and the reliability of the seller.





Use secure payment methods

Prefer using secure payment methods, such as credit cards or reputable third-party payment services like PayPal. These methods often offer additional layers of protection.

















The Christmas season brings joy and festivities, but it also attracts the attention of cybercriminals targeting online shoppers.

With the rise of e-payment systems, it is crucial to be vigilant and take protective measures.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, global online sales hit $65.3 billion in 2022, with 90 percent of purchases being spontaneous, according to a Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company survey.

Social media plays a significant role, with 58 percent of users relying on influencers and bloggers for deals.

As shoppers seek bargains, cybercriminals are exploiting the festive frenzy.

“For many, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great way to save serious money on a variety of purchases, so each year, these days are marked by unprecedented excitement and interest in online and offline shopping. As our research shows, 90 percent of users buy things spontaneously during big sales events and may not pay much attention to safety, trying to snatch the best offer. Safe online shopping can be a reliable assistant in online payments security, which will protect not only your personal data, but also financial information, and will also warn you so you do not end up on a phishing site,” comments Marina Titova, Vice-President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky's 2024 report anticipates an increase in cyberattacks, targeting direct payment systems, Brazilian banking trojans, and open-source backdoored packages. Major e-payment systems like PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, as well as popular shopping platforms, such as Alibaba, Amazon, Jumia, Walmart, eBay, and Mercado are prime targets.

Cybercriminals use phishing methods, creating fake websites with irresistible deals in multiple languages. Fake login pages pose a serious threat, compromising users' accounts and financial information.

To stay protected, Kaspersky advises users to ensure the online payment page is secure, with "HTTPS" in the URL and a lock icon.

Vigilance is key – double-check website URLs and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

In 2023, Kaspersky's detection systems identified an average of 411,000 malicious files daily, a 3 per cent increase from the previous year. Attacks using Microsoft Office and document formats surged by 53 per cent, showcasing cybercriminals' evolving tactics.

As we navigate the festive season, prioritise safety. Stay informed, adopt secure online practices, and consider using cybersecurity tools like Kaspersky Premium for enhanced protection. In the spirit of celebration, let's ensure a joyful and secure holiday season for all by safeguarding our online transactions and personal information.

How to stay safe while shopping online

Staying safe while shopping online is crucial to protect your personal information and financial data.

Here are some tips to help you shop securely on the internet:

Use trusted websites

Stick to well-known and reputable online retailers. Look for websites with secure payment options and a track record of positive customer reviews.

Check website security

Ensure the website is secure before entering any personal information. Look for "https://" in the URL and a padlock symbol in the address bar. This indicates a secure, encrypted connection.

Keep software updated

Regularly update your device's operating system, antivirus software, and browser. These updates often include security patches that protect against the latest threats.

Use strong passwords

Create unique and strong passwords for your online shopping accounts. Avoid using the same password across multiple sites. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters.

Beware of phishing emails

Be cautious of emails claiming to be from retailers or banks. Avoid clicking on links directly from emails. Instead, go directly to the official website by typing the URL in your browser.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

Whenever possible, enable 2FA for your online shopping accounts. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your mobile device.

Use secure Wi-Fi networks

Avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi networks, as they may not be secure. Use a secure and password-protected Wi-Fi connection, especially when entering payment information.

Review bank statements regularly

Keep a close eye on your bank and credit card statements. Report any unauthorized transactions immediately to your bank or credit card provider.

Be cautious with personal information

Limit the amount of personal information you provide online. Only provide necessary details during the checkout process, and avoid saving payment information on websites if possible.

Read reviews and ratings

Before making a purchase, read reviews and ratings from other customers. This can provide insights into the product's quality and the reliability of the seller.





Use secure payment methods

Prefer using secure payment methods, such as credit cards or reputable third-party payment services like PayPal. These methods often offer additional layers of protection.































































































