How it’s like celebrating the festivities away from home

Regardless of where you grew up, some things became a tradition around the festive season. In most homes, for instance, Kenyans attend church services either on Christmas eve, or on the actual day or both. Others roast nyama choma as other relatives mill around the fire, talking and enjoying an alcoholic drink or tea.

But then some spend the festive period away from their families, in foreign countries.

Lifestyle spoke to Kenyans living abroad, most of whom cannot travel back home for the festive season for various reasons. They talk about how it feels like to spend the entire festive season away from their families and what they miss most about the celebrations back home.



Mwika Mage Kiarie, Shanghai, China

I am currently pursuing a Master's degree in Anthropology at East China, Normal University. I’ve been here for one year and two months. This is my second festivity spent away from my family.

My first year away from home was depressing. This is because I’m used to enjoying the festive period with family. I enjoy the goat-eating tradition with my family. All relatives living abroad or in other parts of Kenya return home during this period.

Last year, I tried to have some fun with other African students here in Shanghai. Most of them are from Malawi, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Mozambique, Tanzania and a few from Kenya. We went sightseeing, returned and cooked together, but it didn’t compare to having some quality time with your family, merry-making, dancing and listening to some local Kenyan music.

There is no Christmas tradition here in China, even though Shanghai is quite modern and very Western-oriented. One can easily find things and people from other parts of the world, but the festive culture is not that big here because it is not a predominantly Christian country. December 25 is a normal working day, and unfortunately, this year it lands on a Monday.

Small celebrations can be held within the foreign communities though. During this time, I miss my family and friends back home more, especially seeing the celebrations on social media posts.

I miss the food that we eat during celebrations. I miss chapati, pilau, mukimo, njahi, and most of all nyama choma, mutura and ndundero.

Also, I feel like the New Year's

crossover parties in Kenya are the bomb, they are the real deal. I will miss that.



Dinga Jacob, Paderborn, Germany

I am a teacher of English and Literature by profession. Currently, I am studying and working in Germany. I am pursuing my Master's degree in English and American Literary and Cultural Studies at Paderborn University, in the west of Germany.

I have been in Germany since September 16, 2023. This is my first year away from home. It is a mix of emotions. I am excited about new experiences but nostalgic and feeling homesick. It is a chilly winter season here.

The city has been transformed into a winter wonderland - decorations on storefronts, and the soft melody of carols everywhere. Yet, I feel a subtle ache, a longing for the familiar warmth and traditions of home.

While both Germany and Kenya share the spirit of togetherness, family, and celebration during the festive period, the differences often reflect the diverse cultural influences and historical backgrounds of the respective countries. Germany and Kenya have distinct Christmas traditions shaped by their cultural backgrounds and regional influences.

For instance, Germans celebrate the Advent season, starting four Sundays before Christmas. Advent calendars, wreaths with candles, and festive markets are common during this period. There are also Christmas markets which are a significant tradition in Germany. These markets, filled with stalls selling crafts, food, and decorations, create a festive atmosphere. Visitors enjoy mulled wine (Glühwein) and traditional treats.

December 24 is the primary day of celebration in Germany. Families gather for a festive meal, exchange presents, and attend midnight Mass. It is a quieter day, with many businesses closing early. In German homes, one finds decorations like candles, ornaments, and festive lights. Christmas trees are a central part of the decoration, and many Germans decorate their trees on Christmas Eve.

There are also traditional German festive foods such as roast goose, stollen (fruitcake), marzipan sweets, and Lebkuchen (spiced gingerbread). Christmas dinner is a festive affair with family.

In Kenya, however, Christmas is celebrated with carols, church services, and nativity plays. Many people attend the "midnight Mass" on Christmas Eve. What I miss most about celebrations in Kenya is going to night parties with friends. It is winter all over here, but it’s much warmer in Kenya.





Fridah Harriet, Netherlands, Denhelder



I live in the Netherlands where I work as a therapist, manifesting coach and psychic. I have been here for six years now.

The festivities for me here feels out of place. The Christmas mood here is no joke. The people here love Christmas and they celebrate it to their very best. Then it's also that time when it's all freezing and snowing.

The festive season in the Netherlands is very beautiful, yes, but it’s indoors, compared to Kenya where the weather is really good, therefore we can do a lot outside.

The whole of December, specifically from the fifth, the festive mood starts. The decorations are everywhere and the whole city is shining with gifts, and Father Christmas shows up at your doorstep. It is really amazing.

Literally everything, all buildings and houses are decorated.

Schools have activities for students to do too, such as dressing up in themes that depict Christmas. Remember schools here don’t close until December 22. It is a different mood compared to Kenya. We exchange gifts with neighbours as well on Boxing Day. It's amazing. Honestly, I have nothing to compare the experience to. This is a different world.

What I miss most about spending the festivity in Kenya is the warm weather, family, and unplanned road trips. Nothing else to be honest. Like I said, it's a different world. I love home. I do, but I also like it here a lot. My life is here now.

I try to alternate the festivities for my daughter to have a different experience. She loves Kenya a lot and she loves to do her Christmas back home.



Benson Kamau, Freiburg, Germany

Benson Kamau lives in Germany. Photo credit: Courtesy

I have been living in Freiburg since September 2023. Before that, I lived in Friedrichshafen from November 2018. I work as a paramedic with the German Red Cross, but I am also studying for my Master's degree in Science at the Global Urban Health, at the University of Freiburg.

When I first got to Germany, loneliness hit very fast. It was my first time being away from my support system, my family. I expected to meet new people and make a network of friends as fast as it would happen in Nairobi. All these happened later, after a long time. I spent my first Christmas at church, it was the only ‘sense of community’ I could find then and it did make a difference. In the subsequent years, I would travel to Kenya for the festivities.

There is something special about celebrating in your own country surrounded by familiar traditions, food, and loved ones. It does something good for your emotional health.

The vibrant atmosphere, the flexibility that allows for unexpected guests, the relaxed, spontaneous and communal experience, the special nyama choma recipe from one’s grandmother made using secret spices and techniques, and the green countryside away from city life are all events that I miss most.

In Germany, they have different Christmas traditions. At the start of December, children often have an advent calendar for each day until Christmas (celebrated in the evening of December 24) to make the days leading up to Christmas exciting. It is a countdown that builds anticipation for Christmas.

Germans also have a decorative wreath (Adventkranz) made of green Christmas tree branches and four candles, usually red or white. Each of the four Sundays before Christmas, an additional candle is lit until the last Sunday before Christmas.

It is usually placed on the table at church and at home to signify the light of Christ and also peace and love. It also serves as a countdown to Christmas. The green branches represent enduring life.



On the eve of December 6, children place their shoes outside the door, if they have been well-behaved, Santa will place some fruits, nuts, and chocolate in their shoes overnight. If they were not well-behaved, “Knecht Ruprecht” will come to discipline them, so it is said.

They also decorate a Christmas tree in the days preceding the silent night.

Often, there is a manger underneath, and on December 24, the Baby Jesus comes with presents. In the evening after church, families will have dinner together. Usually, it is a big meal, where you can enjoy good food and good company. After dinner, the Christmas presents are exchanged.