Does your bedroom inspire calm? 6 ways to turn it into a haven of tranquility

Since this is the space where you begin and end your day, it only makes sense to give your bedroom lots of thought and accord it special attention as you go about furnishing it. Your bedroom should be a place that inspires calm and tranquility as it energises you for the day ahead.

While other rooms in the home are curated for the hustle and bustle they accommodate, soft textures and dim lighting set the tone for this tranquil space. Beyond sleeping, it can also serve as a retreat from the world outside, where you can quietly read a book or listen to some music as you unwind. Here are a few tips to help you create a relaxing bedroom.

Keep it simple

Clutter is not relaxing. Never has been. The bedroom is the one space where the bare minimum is appreciated, as it then becomes easier to keep clean and narrows your focus to the very purpose of the space, which is to relax.

From the furniture to the fixtures in your bedroom, try to keep it light, simple and minimal because this is the only way to allow yourself to tune out from the business of the day. What you need is an airy space, not a cluttered one.

Use calming colours

Colour psychology plays a vital role in the way your body and mind receive the energy in your bedroom. According to the Colour Affects system developed by British psychoanalyst Angela Wright, different hues of blue, green and lavender are said to have a calming effect on the mind and body, allowing you to unwind more effectively.

Softer hues like white are also recommended, as they keep the mind clear and create a soothing ambience, reflecting natural light when you walk into the room during the day. What colour do you have on your bedroom walls? If you find it difficult to rest there, it could have something to do with the hue you chose for your bedroom.

Get a cozy bed

If you wake up tired and sore, then your mattress is failing you and it is time to get a new one. Ensuring that you get a mattress that supports your back and keeps your body aligned as you sleep will guarantee that you are well-rested.

Going by the principles of feng shui, make sure your headboard is supported by a wall to give the impression of psychological stability, which will help you settle into your sleep more easily. In any case, a bed by the window could expose you to cold and sharp winds which could make you ill or interrupt your deep sleep.

Incorporate textures

The importance of touch as a sensation is most amplified when one needs to unwind. Excite your senses by getting a fuzzy warm blanket, and use satin pillowcases to protect your hair from damage as you sleep. Silk and satin, beyond protecting your hair follicles, are also soft to the touch and calming for your face and body when in contact.

The bedroom is also the perfect space for a fluffy, high-pile area rug, perfect for your feet as the first area of contact in a new day.

Make it an electronic-free zone

As you work from home, working from your bed is even more tempting than ever before. For a guaranteed good night’s sleep, however, it is important to keep your space tranquil and free of the reminders of your busy day, therefore keep your laptop away from sight and notebooks and pens stored away. You are, however, allowed a book or two on your nightstand to help you unwind after a busy day on your computer. Your eyes will thank you.

Not so common scents

The effects of a calming aroma can never be overstated. Buy a few candles, get an oil diffuser or humidifier and turn your room into a spa you can sleep in every single day. It's important to be intentional about your relaxation at night, the aim to prepare for a day full of productivity.