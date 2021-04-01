8 effortless and affordable ways to decorate your space with bookcases

Besides books, display a variety of items such as artwork, family photos and vases.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A bookcase is a great room divider in case you’re working with a small space.
  • It can fit just about anywhere in your home, besides the living room and dining room.

Long gone are the days when bookcases were strictly used to display books, they have since metamorphosed to become stylish décor pieces that can hold mementos, or styling pieces such as vases, picture frames, trophies, and a few books thrown in, even purely decorative ones. 

