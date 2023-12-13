Be wary of dangers that lurk in children’s fashion trends

Children have always been the canvas upon which adults paint their hopes and dreams. It is no surprise therefore when well-meaning parents dress their little ones in miniature versions of adult fashion. The idea is to have cute photos perhaps that are completed with the hashtag #minime.

However, the line between adorable and overly suggestive seems to be thinning. Fashion choices that were once considered innocent and fun are now pushing the boundaries, raising concerns about the impact on a child's psychological development. The choices parents make regarding their children’s clothing today can shape their understanding of self, gender roles, and social norms tomorrow.

Ask yourself, are you cultivating shallowness over personality and skills? Photo credit: Shutterstock



At the heart of the matter lies the question of age-appropriateness. The fashion industry has the power to influence not only what children wear but also how they perceive themselves and the world around them.

From padded bras for pre-teens to mini-me versions of provocative adult clothing, the spectrum of fashion choices for children is wider than ever before. The influence of media, pop culture, and the desire to emulate older role models can sometimes lead to choices that prioritise style over the preservation of innocence and a decent childhood.

As children try to navigate their identity and place in the world, their clothing plays a role beyond just covering their bodies. It becomes a medium through which they express themselves, their interests, and their burgeoning personalities.

When certain clothing styles emphasise mature aesthetics over the developmental needs of children, we may inadvertently push them into a delusional perception of adulthood. This not only affects their emotional and psychological growth but also robs them of the freedom to experience the world as they should – as children.

In the following sections, we address trends such as "mini-me" adult clothing, clothing embellished with suggestive slogans, and the portrayal of gender stereotypes through children's fashion. By examining these trends through a critical lens, we hope to encourage a broader dialogue about the ethical considerations surrounding kids' fashion. It's time to re-evaluate our choices and make informed decisions that prioritise the well-being and natural progression of childhood.

The "Mini-Me" craze

One of the most prominent trends in kids' fashion is the "mini-me" phenomenon, where children's clothing mirrors adult styles, sometimes in a subtlety provocative manner.

While this might seem harmless at first glance, it raises questions about whether we're allowing children to be children or inadvertently pushing them into roles and responsibilities beyond their years.

Children are impressionable, and the perception portrayed by their clothing choices can deeply impact their self-esteem. When a young child wears clothing that mimics adult fashion, it can prematurely introduce them to the complexities of grown-up life, potentially compromising their emotional and psychological development.

Typically, adult fashion tends to flatter certain features of the wearer for instance curvy hips, small waist, bosom area, and so forth. Children don’t need this kind of flattery as they are still maturing both physically and psychologically.

Drawing attention to their growing bodies in such a manner could provoke a warped perception of health, beauty, and as mentioned earlier, their sense of self-worth.

Child psychologist and Co-Founder (Arden Early Childhood Consultancy), Rawlings Ochieng emphasises the importance of preserving a child's age-appropriate experiences.

“The mini-me trend denies the child the chance to go through the full circle of growth and development. Exposing the children to adult-like attires indirectly exposes them to emotional and psychological experiences way beyond their comprehension.

They are forced to hear things, see things, and experience things that could disorient their current understanding of sexuality or self. I believe that a child’s dress affects the behaviour of self as well as the behaviour of others towards the child,” said Mr Ochieng, adding;

“People's perception of children who wear age-inappropriate or over-sexualised clothes are generally more negative than the perception of children who wear non-provocative dresses.

Overall, when wearing a provocative cloth, a child could be assumed to be more sexually appealing, more attractive, more likely to engage in sexual teasing, more likely to be sexually experienced, and more likely to be raped than when wearing a conservative dress.

The comments that people make could also have a significant impact on how a child sees themselves. In some cases, the child might not realise that the comments are as a result of the cloth or dress they have on.”





Inappropriate/ indecent slogans

Children's clothing often features catchy slogans and messages meant to be whimsical or humorous. However, some slogans cross the line into territory that's neither appropriate nor harmless. Slogans that sexualise or objectify children, even inadvertently, can have a lasting impact on their self-esteem and body image.

Such messages can teach children to view themselves through a distorted lens, valuing their appearance over their character and abilities.

Mr Ochieng suggests that we need to be cautious when selecting clothing for children.

"Children internalise messages from their environment, including their clothing. The children could face the same treatment that adults, mostly women, face when they put on dresses with provocative messages and slogans.

People begin to perceive them as sexual objects as described by the objectification theory. The children also could be looked at, evaluated, and potentially objectified and treated as objects valued for their use by others,” he remarked.





Reinforcing gender stereotypes

Pink is for girls and blue is for boys. Children's fashion has often been a breeding ground for reinforcing gender stereotypes. From colour-coded clothing to designs that emphasise traditional roles, children are exposed to a narrow understanding of gender identity from a young age. This not only limits their choices but can also impact their perception of what it means to be a boy or a girl. By pigeonholing them into predefined roles, we risk stifling their creativity and potential.

Mr Ochieng urges parents and caregivers to challenge these stereotypes. "Children are born with boundless potential, free from societal expectations.

As adults, it's our responsibility to create an inclusive environment that allows them to explore their interests and identity without limitations," Mr Ochieng asserts, adding; “Parents should guide their children not to be extreme or inappropriate with their clothing choices, but they should also allow room for the children to discover themselves more regarding the type of colours they like or even the type of play materials they would like to have.”

Finding the right balance between self-expression and preserving innocence in children's fashion is undoubtedly a challenge. As parents, caregivers, and influencers, we have a duty to protect childhood and allow it to unfold at its natural pace.

This doesn't mean stifling creativity or limiting personal expression. Rather, it involves making thoughtful choices that reflect a child's unique personality while safeguarding their well-being.

“I have seen children facing fashion-related societal pressure. I have seen young girls wishing to have pairs of blue trousers denied the chance and instead, given pink dresses to put on.

When one is forced to put on an attire just to conform to societal pressures, it negatively affects their self-esteem and self-image. Parents should listen to their children's choices and advise where necessary while allowing room for discoveries among the young ones.

Let them have that trouser or dress, in the evening they might not have the same enthusiasm about the clothes as they had in the morning. They would have discovered that the dress looks good, but not what they would want to put on.

If you have a child put on a provocative dress, the child will bear all negative attributes on their own. Never force your sense of fashion on your child, let them discover their preferred fashions with time, with parental guidance.”

So, in case you intend to do some Christmas shopping for your little ones, and the not-so-little ones (pre-teens and teens), how about getting age-appropriate clothes for them and creating a safe space for them to explore and embrace their style?

What if their style is sexualised, you ask? Great, there’s a teachable moment to actually understand what’s going on in their mind, why they feel a need to express themselves that way, and most importantly, to remind them of their true worth.

Happy shopping and, merry Christmas!