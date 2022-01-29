Diamond Platnumz misses out on Tanzania’s list of top earners

Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz of Wasafi Record label.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

Tanzania’s top artiste Diamond Platnumz has missed out on the list of highest earners of music royalties released by the government as his longtime nemesis Alikiba topped.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.