Diamond's manager reveals Swizz Beatz blocked access to Diddy's room

Amid allegations surrounding American hip hop icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs, with several celebrities being linked to his controversies, Babu Tale, the manager of Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz, has shed light on an incident that took place during their visit to Diddy's home.

In an interview with Rick Media, Babu Tale shared that they were invited to Diddy's residence and were supposed to join him in his room to watch a movie.

However, their host, American music producer Swizz Beatz, prevented them from entering the room.

“We went as planned and left without any issues. It was only recently that I realized Swizz Beatz was actually protecting us. When we arrived, we stayed outside,” Babu Tale recalled.

He added, “Diddy went upstairs to his room to watch a movie, and after some time, two of his employees came to escort us for a meal. Later, Diddy sent for us to join him in his room, but Swizz became visibly upset, and we ended up leaving without saying goodbye. At the time, we thought our brother Swizz was holding us back, but in reality, he was shielding us.”

Babu Tale made this statement in response to circulating rumours about their visit to Diddy's home.