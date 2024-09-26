Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Diamond's manager reveals Swizz Beatz blocked access to Diddy's room

Tanzanian musician Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, performs at Thika Stadium on December 2, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation
cit

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:

  • The rumors gained traction after a video surfaced of Diamond in an interview, where he hinted that certain events during the visit were not meant to be shared with the public.

Amid allegations surrounding American hip hop icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs, with several celebrities being linked to his controversies, Babu Tale, the manager of Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz, has shed light on an incident that took place during their visit to Diddy's home.

In an interview with Rick Media, Babu Tale shared that they were invited to Diddy's residence and were supposed to join him in his room to watch a movie.

However, their host, American music producer Swizz Beatz, prevented them from entering the room.

Related

Read: Zari Hassan: This is how to mint millions from influencing

“We went as planned and left without any issues. It was only recently that I realized Swizz Beatz was actually protecting us. When we arrived, we stayed outside,” Babu Tale recalled.

He added, “Diddy went upstairs to his room to watch a movie, and after some time, two of his employees came to escort us for a meal. Later, Diddy sent for us to join him in his room, but Swizz became visibly upset, and we ended up leaving without saying goodbye. At the time, we thought our brother Swizz was holding us back, but in reality, he was shielding us.”

Read: Prezzo: I paved the way for Diamond Platnumz and East African artists to cash in

Babu Tale made this statement in response to circulating rumours about their visit to Diddy's home.

The rumours gained traction after a video surfaced of Diamond in an interview, where he hinted that certain events during the visit were not meant to be shared with the public.

In the headlines