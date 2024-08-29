Prezzo: I paved the way for Diamond Platnumz and East African artists to cash in

Jackson Ngechu Makini, also known as Prezzo, a pioneer in the Kenyan music scene, has significantly influenced the industry over the years.

In this interview, the former Big Brother Africa housemate speaks about his journey, his contributions to the growth of the music industry, and his future aspirations, including a move into politics.

Prezzo discusses his current projects, including the launch of a media house with dedicated studios for podcasts and music recording, as well as an upcoming EP set for release in November.

He reflects on the evolution of the Kenyan music industry and his commitment to supporting the younger generation of artistes.

What are you currently working on?

I recently opened a media house which has Studio A and Studio B. Studio A is for podcasts and everything else, and Studio B is for recording music.

I am also working on an EP which should be out by mid-to-late November. I've featured a couple of artistes whom I'm not going to unveil right now. It's a bit early, but then it's one hell of an EP.

I'm in high spirits because my first song “Ma Fans” just turned 20 years old.

My main focus right now, is to elevate the younger generation. I have started doing so by even working with my younger brother; he is 20 years old. He's the one who's running the studio and scouting for talent. I want to give young talents a platform where they can showcase their talent.

The industry has greatly evolved so much since 2004, when I came into the industry. At that time, there was no industry, you know? My main missions were two things: to bring the show into the business, and to open up the doors— and leave them open— so that the next generation can come and do their thing. Then, they can open up the doors for the next generation and so on.

Right now, artistes can make a living out of music.

You are the pioneers of reality tv shows in Kenya. Would you still feature in any?

To be honest with you, right now, I wouldn't do a reality show.

Like I said before, my mission was to open up the doors and to leave them open for the next generation. I gave Diamond and other East African artistes that platform to also benefit.

So, my pride and joy come from seeing artistes like Diamond Platnumz and the rest doing shows abroad and making a living out of music and reality shows. When I started music, there was no industry in East Africa as a whole.

But then I came, I brought the show into the business, and I have receipts for that.

When we started doing music, the first thing people thought about you was drugs, women, and alcohol. But in all honesty, music molded me to become a better person. I have travelled and met very great people around the globe.

How do you approach creating your sound, and how do you capture attention with your genre-blending music?

You can be the best rapper but you have no charisma, you have no swag, you have no style.

So, once you don't have charisma, then it's not all about the talent and everything. Like, some things you have to be born with.

I don't go with the trends and you would never find me on an Amapiano kind of track.

I do my thing and put it out there, and whoever is going to feel it, whoever is not going to feel it, can jam to it.

A lot of people put themselves in a situation where they pressure themselves, because they're trying to keep up with the trends. But then, if you just stick to your originality, everything just keeps sailing smoothly.

My joy comes from seeing an industry that we built and Prezzo's flame is still there. Because all said and done, and contrary to what people might think of me, I know I have a good heart.

Why is it important for you to give people their flowers while they're still alive?

Because I did the calculations and realised that it costs 0.00 shillings to give somebody their flowers.

And once you have jealousy and envy inside you, then it's going to be very hard for you to prosper. Because you're wasting so much energy and time wondering, “Why is it that so-and-so has this and I don't have this? Why is it that they have that and I don't have that?” When I see somebody who's elevating, I use that as motivation.

And then there's a saying that says “the sun shines on every dog's a**.” So, at the end of the day, the universe works in mysterious ways.

You've expressed a desire to join politics. Who has inspired you on this path?

I'm eager to enter politics, and I've even founded my party called 'Chama Mabadliko Busara.' My message to Gen Z is that they have nothing to worry about in 2027, just get your voter cards and together we can transform this nation. The last time I ventured into politics, I didn’t have the right team, but I’ve learned from that experience.