The Reel: 'My Octopus Teacher' is about love and redemption

My Octopus Teacher is on Netflix.

Photo credit: Courtesy YouTube

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • It’s a film that is safe for children and delicate minds to watch because it is not only beautiful, presenting some of the most exquisite underwater photography imaginable.
  • It’s also bittersweet since it is a kind of love story that ends in tragedy as most love stories do.
  • But then, the finale of the film includes redemption of an equally fulfilling kind.

My Octopus Teacher is a spine-tingling story forecast to win an Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards in the documentary category.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. The Reel: 'My Octopus Teacher' is about love and redemption

  2. Mr Survivor: My Queen forced me to get the  Covid-19 vaccine 

  3. Helping students find worthy accommodation is my business

  4. Kenyan's journey to the top of Boeing

  5. Staffroom Diary: Drama galore as my Fiolina starts working from home

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.