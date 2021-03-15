Why it’s time to try Showmax

When Showmax launched in Kenya in 2016, it was an African alternative to other popular streaming services that had then also arrived, like Netflix.

Since then, the MultiChoice-owned platform has evolved at a steady pace to adapt to the market, delivering solutions such as M-Pesa payments, mobile-only subscription plans, the latest episodes from popular shows on DStv’s local channel Maisha Magic, and a sports package with live matches, including the English Premier League.

Recently, the first Showmax Original filmed and produced in Kenya went live on the streaming platform: Crime and Justice.

With these evolutions, it’s time to give Showmax another try. Here’s why:

Livestream sport from SuperSport

The Showmax Pro plan delivers live sports events, including selected weekly games from the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. There’s also boxing, basketball, athletics and sports highlights.

Tiger

Local movies and series, plus more African gems

Fans of local and Swahili content will enjoy the variety on Showmax, from series like Monica and Sol Family, to familiar titles from Maisha Magic, including Selina, Kina and more Njoro wa Uba.

Live news and music channels, 24/7

Watch KTN News, KTN, KBC, K24 and N24, and for Showmax Pro subscribers, there’s also Trace Urban and Trace Gospel, as well as Newsroom Afrika, Africanews and Euronews.

Showmax is the only place to stream HBO and other series you won’t find anywhere else

Showmax has a catalogue of titles subscribers can’t find on any other channel or streaming service in Kenya, including HBO shows like Succession and the new two-part documentary about HBO documentaries like Tiger Woods and Crazy Not Insane. Then there’s Vikings, Siren, and more.

HBO Collection

Showmax Originals, bringing you fresh, authentic homegrown content

Showmax’s original movies and series showcase homegrown talent in front of the camera, and behind them as well. Watch Kenyan police procedural Crime and Justice, psychological thriller DAM, the hysterically funny mockumentary Tali’s Baby Diaries, and Nigerian original reality series I AM LAYCON.

Crime and Justice

The freshest Hollywood movies

Short films, documentary films, full-length feature films. Showmax has them all. Like 21 Bridges starring the late Chadwick Bosman, star-studded whodunnit Knives Out and the latest Guy Richie movie, The Gentlemen.

21 Bridges

Showmax has apps for all devices

With Showmax, you can download the shows you want to watch and take them with you on smartphones and tablets. Showmax is also available on laptops, smart TVs, gaming consoles and more.

There’s a mobile-only version that’s 50 percent cheaper than the full version

Choose between two plans: Showmax or Showmax Pro. If you prefer to watch videos on your phone with mobile data or when you’re connected to wi-fi, both of these plans have mobile-only versions that are half the price of the full plans. The only difference is that you watch on your mobile device (phone or tablet) only, instead of watching on a variety of devices like a laptop, smart TV or gaming console.

It’s easy to subscribe

Worried that signing up might be complicated? Don’t be. It takes less than five minutes to become a subscriber. Go to showmax.com and follow the simple instructions. You can pay with M-Pesa, your Visa or Mastercard, or even add Showmax to your DStv bill! Premium customers don’t pay anything extra.

There are no long-term contracts

Cancel anytime you like!