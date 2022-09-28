Swedish pop star Måns Zelmerlöw to grace Kenswed Dental Unit launch

Swedish singer, songwriter and TV presenter Måns Zelmerlöw is part of delegation from Sweden expected in Kenya this week for a three-day charity tour.

The ‘Fire in the Rain’ hitmaker, a founding member of Zelmerlöw and Björkman Foundation — alongside former World Number Four tennis player Jonas Björkman — will be in the country between Thursday and Saturday at the invitation of Kenswed Organisation which is based in Ngong, Kajiado County.

Ahead of his visit, Zelmerlöw said the foundation’s mission of offering education to youth from disadvantaged backgrounds will continue.

“Marginalised children and youth will receive an education, they will get opportunities to develop their talents and they will be shown a way out of their marginalisation. In this way, we do believe that the world becomes a better place for everyone to live in. That is why we started ZBF Foundation,” Zelmerlöw said.

Vocational Training Centre

Also in the delegation are partners to the Zelmerlöw and Björkman Foundation that have supported Kenswed for years. Among those are companies like TePe, an oral health company, Klinggruppen, Clockworks and Qeep.

They will be in Kenya for the launch of the Kenswed Vocational Training Centre and Kenswed Dental Clinic, projects funded by partners of ZBF Foundation.

In addition, there will be visits to Kenswed alumni working in and around Karen town and home visits to students that the organisation supports.

Significant impact

Zelmerlöw and Björkman Foundation Program Manager Kasper Skarrie, said: “Kenwed Academy started over 10 years ago to help youth from poor backgrounds access education. Kenswed Vocational Training Collage started about two years ago and seeks to offer secondary school graduates with skills to help them secure a livelihood. The Centre is also a hub for changing the mindset of the youth to believe in themselves and their ability to change the community. It always seems impossible until it is done.”

Isaac Macharia, a seasoned marathon runner said: “I am convinced that we all have something valuable to offer humanity. Our time, knowledge, talents, acts of compassion and love, no matter how small, will have a significant impact in the lives of others. During the coronavirus pandemic, humanity faced an existential threat, with the poor suffering the most.”