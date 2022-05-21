Jameson Connects makes comeback after three-year hiatus

Jameson Connects has returned to the Kenyan music scene after a three-year break. The seventh edition of the live event will feature international and local acts in the one-day event that will take place at Carnivore grounds on Saturday.

International artistes expected at the event include DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), DJ Envy (US), Musa Keys (South Africa), Charlie Sloth (UK) and Mannie Fresh (US).

The event has in the past been graced with performances by international acts such as T.I, Stefflon Don and Ty Dolla Sign.

American DJ, songwriter and producer Mannie Fresh believes that music is a universal language. He is best known for his productions with Def Jam and Cash Money Records. He has also worked with artistes such as Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I and the late Notorious B.I.G.

“It feels good to know that the song I made is being listened to somewhere in another continent and touching people's lives,” he said.

The DJ said he hopes to work with Kenyan artistes in the future.

To give the event a Kenyan feel will be Homeboyz Radio presenter G-Money alongside DJ Stylez, DJ Adrian and MGM.

“We had to be responsible and be considerate of what the community was going through during the pandemic. Internationally, governments have eased up on restrictions so it is safe to say that we have had a chance to reinvent ourselves and get back to bringing the best to the Kenyan stage,” said Jameson Assistant Brand Manager Allan Ogola.

The event was curated 10 years ago with the aim of bridging the gap in consumer culture since the Jameson brand is of Irish origin under its parent company, Pernod Ricard.